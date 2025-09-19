The Criterion Channel’s October lineup features a treasure trove of Hong Kong action films

There has been a lot of exciting news in physical media releases as of late. So much so, that I have even slowly started a new 4K Blu-ray collection. One of the brands to thank is the Criterion Collection. They have announced special 4K releases in November for Eyes Wide Shut, House Party, The Breakfast Club, and in December, they have announced a 4K Blu-ray for Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

However, Criterion is not taking attention away from their own streaming network, as the company has just unveiled what titles will be featured on The Criterion Channel during the month of October. Firstly, horror fans will get a healthy dosage of John Carpenter films with Dark Star (1974), Assault on Precinct 13 (1976), The Fog (1980), Escape from New York (1981), Christine (1983), Starman (1984), Big Trouble in Little China (1986), Prince of Darkness (1987), They Live (1988), Memoirs of an Invisible Man (1992), In the Mouth of Madness (1994), Escape from L.A. (1996), Vampires (1998) and Ghosts of Mars (2001) being featured.

Additionally, Criterion is championing the golden era of Hong Kong action films from the 80s and 90s. The titles listed include: Last Hurrah for Chivalry (1979), The Magnificent Butcher (1979), Dreadnaught (1981), Heroes Shed No Tears (1984), Police Story (1985), A Better Tomorrow (1986), A Better Tomorrow II (1987), City on Fire (1987), Prison on Fire (1987), As Tears Go By (1988), Police Story 2 (1988), School on Fire (1988), A Better Tomorrow III: Love & Death in Saigon (1989), The Killer (1989), Miracles (1989), Pedicab Driver (1989), Bullet in the Head (1990), Swordsman (1990), Once a Thief (1991), Once Upon a Time in China (1991), Prison on Fire II (1991), Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky (1991), Full Contact (1992), Hard Boiled (1992), Once Upon a Time in China II (1992), Swordsman II (1992), The Heroic Trio (1993), Once Upon a Time in China III (1993), Executioners (1993), The East Is Red (1993), Once Upon a Time in China and America (1997), Infernal Affairs (2002), Infernal Affairs II (2003), Infernal Affairs III (2003), PTU (2003), Breaking News (2004), Throw Down (2004), Election (2005), Exiled (2006), Life Without Principle (2011), Drug War (2012) and Blind Detective (2013).