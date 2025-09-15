Pee-wee’s Big Adventure is joining the Criterion Collection with a 4K release this December

The Criterion Collection has announced its December releases, which will include Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, the first feature film by director Tim Burton. The 1985 film has become a cult favourite and one of the more beloved comedies of the ’80s. It stars Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman. When his cherished red bicycle is stolen, he embarks on a cross-country journey to recover. Along the way, his childlike innocence and eccentric charm lead to a series of bizarre encounters, from biker gangs to movie stars, turning a simple search into a surreal and hilarious adventure.

Criterion will release Pee-wee’s Big Adventure on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on December 16.

You can check out the rest of the director-approved special features below:

New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by director Tim Burton, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

Alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Audio commentary by Burton and actor-cowriter Paul Reubens

Audio commentary by composer Danny Elfman (over a music-only soundtrack to the film)

New interview with Burton and actor-filmmaker Richard Ayoade

New interviews with cowriter Michael Varhol, editor Billy Weber, production designer David L. Snyder, and producer Richard Abramson, conducted by critic Mark Olsen

Interview from 2005 with Reubens

Excerpts from the fortieth anniversary screening of the film presented by Nostalgic Nebula and hosted by comedian Dana Gould

Deleted scenes

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by radio and podcast host Jesse Thorn