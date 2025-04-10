The Green Destiny comes to Prime Video as a Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon series gets developed at Amazon

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was a sensation when it was released back in the year 2000. No one expected Ang Lee’s martial arts epic to make over $100 million in the United States. The director, at the time, was best known for independent dramas like The Ice Storm. His taking on a kung-fu-filled fantasy epic seemed like a stretch, and when people learned it would be shot in Mandarin, they naturally assumed it would maybe be a nice art-house hit but not much more. Instead, the film played to boffo box office both internationally and domestically, leading to an unexpected revival for the wuxia genre, paving the way for the successful domestic release of Zhang Yimou’s Hero and more.

Variety now reports that the high-flying martial arts drama will hit the small screen in a new TV series that’s being developed at Amazon for Prime Video. Jason Ning will be taking on writing duties and is on board to executive produce the adaptation. Ron D. Moore will be serving as an executive producer on the series along with Maril Davis from Tall Ship Productions. Johnny Levin and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, Hong Wang and Qin Wang of the Wang Dulu Estate are also attached to executive produce the project. Ying Lou is on board to co-executive produce. Sony Pictures Television, where both Ning and Moore are under overall deals, is producing the adaptation.

The original Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon novel was published between 1941 and 1942. The other books in the series include: Crane Startles Kunlun, Precious Sword, Golden Hairpin, Sword Force, Pearl Shine and Iron Knight, Silver Vase.

Our own Chris Bumbray had the honor of interviewing director Ang Lee as he reflected on the film. He discussed working with Chow Yun-Fat and Michelle Yeoh, with Lee praising Yeoh’s recent resurgence in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Lee has positive things to say about all of his actors, particularly Chow Yun-Fat, who he notes had to learn martial arts for the film (as he was more of a gun-guy in the John Woo movies that made him famous), shave his head and perfect his mandarin. He also notes how, when the movie wrapped, he lied about wanting to make a Crouching Tiger prequel for many years to prevent any follow-ups from being made (sadly, he was not successful). The interview also includes some information about his upcoming Bruce Lee biopic.



