Cutter’s Club: Tony Todd horror movie filmed in 2005 is finally finished and being released by Full Moon – Exclusive!

Last November, we heard the heartbreaking news that genre icon Tony Todd had passed away at the age of 69. Thankfully, we still have some Todd performances to look forward to, as he had worked on several projects that were in post-production when he passed, including Final Destination: Bloodlines, which will be reaching theatres on May 16th. Now, we’ve learned that Full Moon founder Charles Band is paying tribute to Todd by unearthing a project they made together back in 2005: a horror film called Cutter’s Club ! The movie ran into some financial trouble at the end of production and was lost in a lab for twenty years, but now Band has rescued it, finished it, and will be releasing it through the Tubi streaming service on May 1st! We got the EXCLUSIVE first look at the trailer for the film, and you can check it out in the embed above!

Here’s the official synopsis: Horror icon Tony Todd stars in this “lost” Full Moon film, a gory sci-fi-fueled horror/thriller from director Charles Band (with slick 35mm cinematography by the late, great Mac Ahlberg) that sees a pair of young student doctors (Melissa Searing, Davee Youngblood) getting involved in a secret society of surgery fetishists and monster makers called the “Cutters Club”, overseen by the maddest of doctors. Creatures, carnage, mayhem and macabre malpractice combine in this maniacal movie, brought back from the brink of oblivion to take its rightful place as Todd’s fevered cinematic swan song. Cinematographer Mac Ahlberg passed away in 2012 and John Carl Buechler, who provided the film’s special effects, passed away in 2019, so the release of Cutter’s Club can be seen as a tribute to them as well. It’s great to see this lost work of theirs finally making its way out in the world after so many years.

Charles Band provided the following statement: “ I shot a feature 20 years ago starring Tony Todd called Cutter’s Club. The lady who was funding it ran out of money, and we had to stop production – 2 days short of completing the film. Luckily, most of it was shot, and I thought one day I would go back and finish it when the money situation improved, but then one year after the production shut down, as I was getting ready to complete the film, we found out that the lab had lost the negative. The DP was Mac Ahlberg, the greatest DP I ever worked with, and we shot the film on 35mm. There are a dozen more beats to this story over the years – but the end (and the beginning) came last November when its star, Tony Todd, passed away. That inspired me to call the lab for at least the 20th time and ask about the negative. “No” again was the answer, but then I thought – let me give them a whole bunch of company names that the movie might have been under – I even invented a few just for the heck of it, that sounded like companies I might have formed decades ago… anyway, the lab dude called back and told me they finally found the lost negative! The challenge then was how to put together the movie without the scenes we were unable to shoot: I figured that out (another story), and for the last few months, we’ve been in post-production. Cutter’s Club is now finally completed! “

Will you be watching the long-lost Tony Todd horror film Cutter’s Club when it starts streaming on Tubi on May 1st? Let us know by leaving a comment below.