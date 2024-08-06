Daisy Ridley has been diagnosed with Graves’ disease

Daisy Ridley has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Graves’ disease while speaking with Women’s Health.

Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disorder that leads to an overactive thyroid gland. The Star Wars actress said that she was diagnosed last September after experiencing some strange symptoms during the production of Magpie, a psychological thriller about a married couple who find their lives turned upside down.

“ I thought, ‘Well, I’ve just played a really stressful role; presumably that’s why I feel poorly,’ ” said Ridley. After experiencing symptoms which included a racing heart rate, weight loss, fatigue, and hand tremors, Ridley was encouraged to see an endocrinologist, who said that Graves’ can make one feel “ tired but wired. ” Ridley realized that she had also been feeling super irritable among her other symptoms. “ It was funny, I was like ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,’ ” she said, “ but it turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out. “

Related Young Woman and the Sea Review

Since the diagnosis, Ridley has followed a routine of daily medication and a changed diet. While she’s been vegan for years, she has now decided to go gluten-free, as it is said to help with inflammation. “ I am not super strict about it, but generally cutting down on gluten makes me feel better, ” she said.