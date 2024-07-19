Damned If You Do: Kate Siegel takes on the devil in dark comedy

Kate Siegel, best known for her work in Mike Flanagan projects, has signed on to star in the dark comedy Damned If You Do

Kate Siegel has faced plenty of threats – supernatural and otherwise – in her collaborations with husband Mike Flanagan, which include Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher. Now Deadline reports that she’s set to face the biggest bad of all, as she’ll be taking on the devil himself in the dark comedy Damned If You Do !

The feature directorial debut of the filmmaking duo of Jake Rubin and Evan Metzold, who are working from a screenplay written by Ellen Adair and Eric Gilde, Damned If You Do will follow a group of teenage friends who sold their souls to the devil. Naturally, life grants them different paths: a rock star, a tech mogul, and a high-profile activist. Years later, they must rely on an old classmate to try and escape Hell’s grasp before the contract’s deadline of their 25th high school reunion.

An Objectively Good Media production, the film is being produced by OGM’s Matthew R. Cooper and Uwakokunre (Kokie) Imasogie, alongside Lior Haas. Siegel serves as an executive producer with Rubin and Metzold.

Rubin and Metzold provided the following statement: “ We feel very lucky to be working with such a talented and hilarious cast. They make our job easy and bring a wealth of experience to the table that has helped to elevate an already spectacular script. Between our incredible cast and crew, we have formed a remarkable team that truly feels like family, and we are excited to collaborate with this group on our debut feature. We feel very blessed to be working on such a damn great production with such a damn good cast and crew. It’s almost as if we sold our own souls. “

We recently learned that Siegel will be making her own directorial debut by taking the helm of a segment of the horror anthology V/H/S/Beyond, working from a script by Flanagan.

I have become a big fan of Kate Siegel through watching Mike Flanagan’s movies and TV shows, so I look forward to seeing how she does in her confrontation with the devil in Damned If You Do.

