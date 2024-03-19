Millie Bobby Brown’s Damsel continues to slay the Netflix Top 10, while Adam Sandler’s Spaceman floats toward the bottom of the chart

Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown is driving a sword through Netflix’s English Films List this week with her fantasy action flick Damsel, slaying the number one spot for the second week in a row! The Juan Carlos Fresnadillo-directed action-adventure film added 50.8M views to its coffers and was the most-watched title of the week. Damsel’s viewing total stands tall at 86.1M views in ten days, hitting the coveted #1 spot in 87 countries and reaching the Top 10 in 93.

Meanwhile, Lindsay Lohan’s romantic comedy Irish Wish pranced into the #2 slot, with 30.6M views in its first three days of release. The action-thriller Code 8: Part II nabbed the #4 spot (3.6M views), while Johan Renck’s Spaceman, starring Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan, floated into the #9 spot with 3.1M views. Spaceman’s performance is shocking, as Sandler typically owns the Netflix Top 10 whenever he drops a new film onto the streamer. GiantFreakinRobot recently ranked the Sandman’s films, and it’s interesting to see where Spaceman landed.

On the television side, The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie’s aristocratic gangster series starring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario, topped the English TV List with 20.1M views. The outstanding live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender held strong in its fourth week with a second-place finish and 5.2M views. The docuseries The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping took third with 3.3M views, and Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War claimed the sixth spot (2M views).

Hot Wheels Let’s Race, the animated kids series, hit the gas on 3.3M views for a fourth-place finish during its second week on the chart, with Love Is Blind’s sixth season taking fifth with 3.2M views. One Day, the limited series adapted from David Nicholls’ bestselling romance novel, took seventh place in its sixth week on the list (1.9M views).

Have you watched Juan Carlos Fresnadillo’s Damsel, starring Millie Bobby Brown? I’ve heard positive things about it and plan to check it out this weekend. I want to watch Spaceman, too, despite its poor performance on the Netflix English Film chart. The concept for Spaceman is bizarre, and I prefer Sandler’s dramatic roles to his questionable comedy stylings. What do you think about Netflix’s Top 10 Lists this week? Let us know in the comments below.