Dana Carvey doesn’t know why you like one iconic SNL sketch

When Dana Carvey introduced American audiences to “Choppin’ Broccoli” on Saturday Night Live, it did what all SNL sketches hope to do: stick in the psyche. Never again will that generation be able to dice up that disgusting green veggie – or even walk past it in the supermarket – without drumming up that song. And even Dana Carvey can’t believe we still love it.

The “Choppin’ Broccoli” sketch – which is formally known as “Derek Stevens” – actually turns 38 this month, having first premiered during season 12 of SNL, with two more appearances that season and one final one in 13. But this wasn’t an ordinary SNL sketch for Dana Carvey, having first developed the idea as a kid. “‘Choppin’ Broccoli’ was one of the first laughs I ever remember getting in my life. I was just imitating chopping broccoli to my parents and sisters, and them being like, ‘Look at this precocious little ham.’ When I hear other people do it, it makes me laugh, but as I was doing it, I’m still mystified by the character’s success.” Prior to its SNL success, Dana Carvey worked the bit into his standup routine.

For those who have yet to see the SNL sketch in question, it finds Dana Carvey playing Derek Stevens, who aspired to get signed to a record label but ends up having to make up songs off the cuff. Hence, a song about a woman who chops some broccoli titled “The Lady I Know”. Here are some sample lyrics: There’s a lady I know / If I didn’t know her / She’d be the lady I didn’t know / And my lady, she went downtown / She bought some broccoli / She brought it home / She’s choppin’ broccoli…

Dana Carvey added that this particular SNL sketch “may be the thing I’m referenced to most in many ways. I don’t know what it is about it.” Fly on the Wall co-host David Spade confirmed that it remains funny precisely because it’s not funny. The recurring sketch is often cited as one of Carvey’s greatest – and has made numerous appearances on “Best SNL Sketches Ever” lists – but I’m more of a Massive Head Wound Harry guy myself…

At one point, there was even a plan to kill off the character, with the idea kicked around in-sketch that if Derek Stevens dies, his record sales would go through the roof…It would also rid the world of those awful songs.

Where would “Choppin’ Broccoli” rank in your favorite Dana Carvey SNL sketches?