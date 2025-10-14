Pop Culture

D’Angelo Dies: 4-time Grammy winner who helped usher in the Neo-Soul musical genre has passed away at 51

Posted 3 hours ago

The world has lost a pure soul after hearing that D’Angelo, the four-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer who graced us with hits like “Lady,” “Brown Sugar,” and “Untitled (How Does It Feel)”, died today of cancer. He was 51.

D’Angelo’s family confirmed the news on Tuesday, saying, “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life … After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home.”

He came into the world as Michael Archer on February 11, 1974, making his mark in the music industry as a co-writer and producer of the track “U Will Know,” a Top 5 R&B hit for the supergroup Black Men United. The song, featured in the movie Jason’s Lyric, is a soulful acoustic jam with gospel vibes. He was known as one of few artists to usher in the Neo-Soul genre, alongside Kedar Massenburg, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, Maxwell, and Jill Scott.

The next year, D’Angelo released his first record Brown Sugar, debuting in sixth on the Billboard R&B album chart. Soon, songs like “Crusin” and “Lady” were getting comfortable in the R&B Top 5, with “Lady” finding a home in the Top 10 Pop chart.

After a spate of writer’s block, D’Angelo released his Voodoo album five years later, an absolute crusher by any standard. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It won D’Angelo his first two Grammy awards, for Best R&B Album and Male R&B Performance for “(Untitled) How Does It Feel,” which was also nominated for Best R&B Song. In 2024, he released Black Messiah, which earned him his third and fourth Grammys, for Best R&B Album and Best R&B Song for “Really Love.”

In addition to Jason’s Lyric, movies that feature D’Angelo songs on the soundtrack include The Deliverance, Always Be My Maybe, Magic Mike XXL, The Central Park Five, No Strings Attached, He’s Just Not That Into You, Baby Boy, The Best Man, Belly, Scream 2, Space Jam, Get on the Bus, High School High, and A Thin Line Between Love and Hate. His music was also heard on TV shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Sopranos, Nip/Tuck, and Entourage, and in the video game Red Dead Redemption II.

Regardless of your musical taste, you’ve heard D’Angelo. His soulful grooves drip with swag, sex, and assurance. He knows how to throw down full-throttle R&B with jazz-tinged melodies. D’Angelo’s music helps set the mood, and we’re at a loss without him.

We at JoBlo would like to extend our sincere condolences to D’Angelo’s family, friends, and fans. His passing is a tragic loss for the world, and we wish him safe passage into the Hereafter.

