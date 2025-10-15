Pop Culture

Feeee-nay! Danielle Fishel reunites with her Boy Meets World co-star, William Daniels, on Dancing with the Stars

Posted 55 minutes ago
Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel is a contestant on this season’s Dancing with the Stars and the actress would pull out all the stops for last night’s routine with dancing partner Pasha Pashkov. Fishel announced on her Pod Meets World podcast last week that she would be doing a routine dedicated to the famous TGIF series and none other than Mr. Feeny himself, William Daniels, would be joining them on the dancefloor. Daniels would not be dancing himself, although at 98, the man is looking pretty dang good.

Fishel and Pashkov came out dressed as Boy Meets World characters, Cory and Topanga, while they did a jive dance to the show’s theme by Twenty Cent Crush featuring Phil Rosenthal. Daniels would sport his usual esteemed educator’s outfit in a makeshift office while holding a term paper. Fishel and Pashkov would warmly embrace Daniels during the routine while they broke out their steps on the dancefloor.

According to People, with this performance, Fishel stated, “I feel such an overwhelming responsibility to give a full out, joyous, celebratory dance to the man who is responsible for THOUSANDS of people becoming teachers and who has helped raise multiple generations. This dance is a dedication from me to Bill but I am representing ALL OF YOU who loved and appreciated him and his career for so many decades.” 

Daniels was joined by his wife, Bonnie Bartlett, along with former Boy Meets World alums Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), William Russ (Alan Matthews), Betsy Randle (Amy Matthews), Matthew Lawrence (Jack Hunter), Alex Désert (Mr. Williams), and Trina McGee (Angela Moore). Rider Strong, who portrayed Cory’s best friend Shawn, couldn’t make it as Fishel revealed that he was “working out of town but he will be missed.”

Prior to this night, Fishel said, “I’m so excited. It’s really a dedication to Bill and the role he has played in my life and the role Boy Meets World has played in my life. I have really felt like Dancing with the Stars has been a second act for me in my career and as a performer.” She added that Daniels is “such an inspiration to so many of us…and to be able to say thank you to him and give him this kind of a platform for him to receive the love that he deserves is going to be very memorable.”

