William Daniels shares photo with “favorite” Boy Meets World students

Feeny! Feeny! Fee-hee-hee-hee-ny! William Daniels, who played one of the most beloved teachers in all of media, shared a new photo with some of his old Boy Meets World students, calling them some of his favorites.

In his Instagram post – and how amazing is it that William Daniels is active on social media at the age of 97? – the actor shared a pic in which he, Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter) and Will Friedle (Eric Matthews) reunited, along with the caption, “Just a little reunion with my favorite students!!” He also had a photo with just Fishel, showing an even more special bond between the two. Notably absent, of course, was Ben Savage (Cory Matthews), who has distanced himself from Boy Meets World, showing a disinterest in reunions or media appearances.

William Daniels’ post is just the latest mini Boy Meets World reunion. At 90s Con earlier this year, the aforementioned stars, as well as Trina McGee (Angela Moore), William Russ (Alan Matthews), Betsy Randle (Amy Matthews), and Anthony Tyler Quinn (Jonathan Turner) got together with the announcement that there is a trove of behind-the-scenes footage that could one day be made available.

William Daniels had an extensive career on TV and in movies dating back to the 1950s. I still remember seeing The Graduate for the first time in high school and immediately identifying Daniels’ voice as that of Mr. Feeny, somewhat shocked to see him outside of a classroom. There, too, was an Emmy-winning run on St. Elsewhere and voicing KITT on Knight Rider. Daniels also had a nice run on the stage, most notably in 1776, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical (essentially a supporting category)…which he turned down over a disagreement with his category, believing he should have been eligible for Best Actor. Stand your ground, Feeny!

So crucial to Boy Meets World was Mr. Feeny that he even got the final line on the series when it ended in 2000: “I love you all. Class dismissed.”

What is your favorite Mr. Feeny moment from Boy Meets World? Do you have any other favorite William Daniels performances?