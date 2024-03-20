Boy Meets World reunion brings announcement of new documentary

A recent reunion of much of the cast of Boy Meets World teased a documentary that we may never even get to see.

Boy is about to meet Doc, as it has been announced that a documentary on the popular series Boy Meets World could be headed our way. But before you get too excited about revisiting Cory, Topanga and Shawn, those behind the project aren’t even sure if and when it will come out.

Appearing at 90s Con, Pod Meets World hosts Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews) and Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter) unveiled that a crew is indeed working on a documentary about Boy Meets World, compiling what little behind-the-scenes footage there is and interviewing fans. As Fishel put it, “We aren’t even sure if it’s ever gonna go anywhere or not. We’re not necessarily intending on doing anything with it…It really kicked into high gear last year when we started the podcast and we started doing some live shows.”

Strong encouraged the project, adding, “I think there’s going to be a time whether it’s in five years, 10 years or another 30 years where we’re going to look back on the experience that we’re all having now and wish we could relive it and experience it again.” As will fans, so here’s hoping that a Boy Meets World doc could be made available for us and not just kept as a visual memory book for the cast.

The Pod Meets World trio was joined by Trina McGee (Angela Moore), the 96-year-old William Daniels (beloved teacher/neighbor Mr. Feeny), William Russ and Betsy Randle (Alan and Amy Matthews), Anthony Tyler Quinn (Jonathan Turner, who vanished after season four’s “Cult Fiction”), and Bonnie Bartlett Daniels (Dean Lila Bolander), who I actually did not realize was married to William Daniels (since 1951!).

That’s a huge chunk of the core Boy Meets World cast, but you might be wondering where the boy was. No, not Stuart Minkus, but rather Ben Savage, who has done just about everything to avoid being part of the continued Boy Meets World fandom, chiefly by entering politics. The team has subsequently said that Savage “ghosted” them. As for Maitland Ward (Rachel McGuire), well, she’s still in the entertainment business…

Did you watch Boy Meets World? Do you hope the documentary gets seen by its fans?