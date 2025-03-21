Daredevil: Born Again showrunner says Muse will have a multi-season arc

We’re nearly halfway through the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, and we’ve only caught a few glimpses at Muse, the masked villain who has been kidnapping and murdering people to draw their blood in order to make murals all over New York City. While speaking with TVLine, showrunner Dario Scardapane confirmed that Muse will play a role in the first season “and beyond.“
“I call Muse a stressor in this story,” Scardapane said, “in that in the battle between Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Muse causes a ripple effect… He causes trouble for Fisk. He causes trouble for Matt Murdock.” He continued, “The Muse run, for lack of a better word, in this story has pretty shocking consequences. And those consequences don’t end. We’re carrying them into Season 2, is the best way I can put it.“
As the first season of Daredevil: Born Again continues, we’ll likely find out more about Muse. In fact, some fans think they’ve already figured out who the villain is, thanks to the end credits of the last episode. The second season is currently in production and is expected to debut in 2026.
Our own Alex Maidy enjoyed the first season and is quite excited to see where the second season takes our heroes. “Once you have all finished the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, I have no doubt that you will be anxious to see where the story goes next,” Maidy wrote in his review. “A mid-credit scene at the end of the season finale will give you a taste, but I think you will also enjoy it more than I have. Binging the nine episodes did not leave much room to enjoy the week-to-week tension that will build for you as you learn about the twists and turns the story will take, but it may also magnify some of the season’s shortcomings. Whether they be subplots that build up but do not quite pay off or the way the series transitions from the prior seasons to Born Again, there will be some contentious conversations from legacy Daredevil fans and newcomers. Personally, I enjoyed seeing Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio back and as good as they have ever been. Just be prepared that this series does not pull any punches and may have some of the most violent deaths outside of Deadpool & Wolverine. The Man Without Fear is back, and I cannot wait for season two.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.
