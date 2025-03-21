Daredevil: Born Again showrunner says Muse will have a multi-season arc

We’re nearly halfway through the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, and we’ve only caught a few glimpses at Muse, the masked villain who has been kidnapping and murdering people to draw their blood in order to make murals all over New York City. While speaking with TVLine, showrunner Dario Scardapane confirmed that Muse will play a role in the first season “ and beyond. “

“ I call Muse a stressor in this story, ” Scardapane said, “ in that in the battle between Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Muse causes a ripple effect… He causes trouble for Fisk. He causes trouble for Matt Murdock. ” He continued, “ The Muse run, for lack of a better word, in this story has pretty shocking consequences. And those consequences don’t end. We’re carrying them into Season 2, is the best way I can put it. “

As the first season of Daredevil: Born Again continues, we’ll likely find out more about Muse. In fact, some fans think they’ve already figured out who the villain is, thanks to the end credits of the last episode. The second season is currently in production and is expected to debut in 2026.