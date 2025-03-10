Daredevil: Born Again premieres to 7.5 million views on Disney+

According to Disney, the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again has assembled some superhero-level views on the streaming service. The studio announced today that the highly-anticipated series has garnered 7.5 million views in its first five days, making it the biggest streaming debut of the year on Disney+ (so far). A view is defined as total stream time divided by runtime.
This number puts Daredevil: Born Again ahead of the launches of Goosebumps: The Vanishing, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Paradise, but it’s slightly behind the last live-action Marvel series on Disney+, as Agatha All Along drew 9.3 million views during its first week.
The official synopsis for Daredevil: Born Again reads: “Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.” The second season is currently in production and is expected to debut in 2026.
The series underwent a drastic creative overhaul during production, and our own Alex Maidy was surprised it didn’t show in the final product. “This feels like a cohesive story that pays homage to the first three seasons while softly resetting for what comes next,” he wrote in his review.
Maidy continued, “Once you have all finished the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, I have no doubt that you will be anxious to see where the story goes next. A mid-credit scene at the end of the season finale will give you a taste, but I think you will also enjoy it more than I have. Binging the nine episodes did not leave much room to enjoy the week-to-week tension that will build for you as you learn about the twists and turns the story will take, but it may also magnify some of the season’s shortcomings. Whether they be subplots that build up but do not quite pay off or the way the series transitions from the prior seasons to Born Again, there will be some contentious conversations from legacy Daredevil fans and newcomers. Personally, I enjoyed seeing Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio back and as good as they have ever been. Just be prepared that this series does not pull any punches and may have some of the most violent deaths outside of Deadpool & Wolverine. The Man Without Fear is back, and I cannot wait for season two.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.
