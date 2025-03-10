Daredevil: Born Again premieres to 7.5 million views on Disney+

According to Disney, the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again has assembled some superhero-level views on the streaming service. The studio announced today that the highly-anticipated series has garnered 7.5 million views in its first five days, making it the biggest streaming debut of the year on Disney+ (so far). A view is defined as total stream time divided by runtime.

This number puts Daredevil: Born Again ahead of the launches of Goosebumps: The Vanishing, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Paradise, but it’s slightly behind the last live-action Marvel series on Disney+, as Agatha All Along drew 9.3 million views during its first week.

The official synopsis for Daredevil: Born Again reads: “ Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. ” The second season is currently in production and is expected to debut in 2026.

The series underwent a drastic creative overhaul during production, and our own Alex Maidy was surprised it didn’t show in the final product. “ This feels like a cohesive story that pays homage to the first three seasons while softly resetting for what comes next, ” he wrote in his review.