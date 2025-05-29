Krysten Ritter has been spotted on the set of Daredevil: Born Again season 2

The nine episode first season of the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again has already come and gone (you can read our review HERE), but the good news is, season 2 started filming at the end of February and we already know when it’s going to premiere! Showrunner Dario Scardapane recently took to social media to confirm that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will premiere in March 2026. A couple of weeks ago, it was announced that Krysten Ritter will be reprising the role of Jessica Jones (from the appropriately titled Marvel / Netflix series Jessica Jones) in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and now Ritter has already been spotted on the set! You can see footage of Ritter filming a scene with a fully costumed Daredevil in the embed below.

Although the initial plan was to rework some elements and make Daredevil: Born Again stand separate from the Netflix Daredevil series (despite sharing some cast members), the show underwent a creative overhaul when the writers and actors strikes shut down production in 2023. Now, this series is a direct follow-up to the Netflix series, picking up five years later. Scardapane, who previously worked on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the Netflix series The Punisher, was brought in to serve as showrunner during the creative overhaul. The behind-the-scenes shake-up also led to Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing team who were at the helm of multiple episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season 2, being hired as the primary directors on the show. Matt Corman and Chris Ord were previously the head writers on the show, but they were let go.

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer, reprising the roles of Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, Frank Castle / The Punisher, Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter / Bullseye, and Vanessa Marianna Fisk. Also in the cast are Margarita Levieva as Matt Murdock’s love interest Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as a character named Daniel Blade, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Jeremy Earl as Anti-Vigilante Task Force member Cole North, and Lou Taylor Pucci as a character named Adam. In addition to Ritter, Matthew Lillard (Scream) and Lili Taylor (The Conjuring) join the cast for season 2.

Are you looking forward to seeing Krysten Ritter’s return as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again season 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below. Here’s the video of Ritter on set: