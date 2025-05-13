Krysten Ritter returns as Jessica Jones for Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Well, it’s official. Krysten Ritter will return as Jessica Jones for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. The announcement was made during Disney’s upfront presentation.

Ritter played Jessica Jones in the eponymous Netflix series, which ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2019. The show followed the ex-superhero turned private investigator as she opened her own detective agency, Alias Investigations. She later joined forces with Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand (Finn Jones) in The Defenders miniseries.

In addition to Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, Daredevil: Born Again has brought many members of the Netflix cast into the fold. Vincent D’Onofrio is back as Wilson Fisk, alongside Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle. Now that Ritter is returning, perhaps it’s only a matter of time before the final two Defenders also join the story.

Production on the second season of Daredevil: Born Again is well underway, with the series expected to return in March 2026. There are a few other new additions to the cast, including Matthew Lillard and Lili Taylor. It’s not known who Lillard plays, but Taylor is said to be playing a political opponent to Fisk.

The official synopsis for Daredevil: Born Again reads: “ Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. ”

Our own Alex Maidy enjoyed the first season and is quite excited to see where the second season takes our heroes. “ Once you have all finished the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, I have no doubt that you will be anxious to see where the story goes next, ” Maidy wrote in his review. “ A mid-credit scene at the end of the season finale will give you a taste, but I think you will also enjoy it more than I have. Binging the nine episodes did not leave much room to enjoy the week-to-week tension that will build for you as you learn about the twists and turns the story will take, but it may also magnify some of the season’s shortcomings. Whether they be subplots that build up but do not quite pay off or the way the series transitions from the prior seasons to Born Again, there will be some contentious conversations from legacy Daredevil fans and newcomers. Personally, I enjoyed seeing Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio back and as good as they have ever been. Just be prepared that this series does not pull any punches and may have some of the most violent deaths outside of Deadpool & Wolverine. The Man Without Fear is back, and I cannot wait for season two. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Now that Krysten Ritter is back for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, are you hoping that Luke Cage and Danny Rand aren’t far behind?