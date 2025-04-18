Movie News

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 gets a 2026 premiere month

By
Posted 2 hours ago
The showrunner of Daredevil: Born Again has confirmed the month when season 2 will premiere on Disney+ in 2026The showrunner of Daredevil: Born Again has confirmed the month when season 2 will premiere on Disney+ in 2026

The nine episode first season of the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again made its premiere on Disney+ last month (you can read our review HERE), and just wrapped up its run – but the good news is, season 2 started filming at the end of February and we already know when it’s going to premiere! Showrunner Dario Scardapane has taken to social media to confirm that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will premiere in March 2026. He didn’t give a specific date, but at least we know the month.

Although the initial plan was to rework some elements and make Daredevil: Born Again stand separate from the Netflix Daredevil series (despite sharing some cast members), the show underwent a creative overhaul when the writers and actors strikes shut down production in 2023. Now, this series is a direct follow-up to the Netflix series, picking up five years later. Scardapane, who previously worked on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the Netflix series The Punisher, was brought in to serve as showrunner during the creative overhaul. The behind-the-scenes shake-up also led to Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing team who were at the helm of multiple episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season 2, being hired as the primary directors on the show. Matt Corman and Chris Ord were previously the head writers on the show, but they were let go.

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer, reprising the roles of Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, Frank Castle / The Punisher, Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter / Bullseye, and Vanessa Marianna Fisk. Also in the cast are Margarita Levieva as Matt Murdock’s love interest Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as a character named Daniel Blade, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Jeremy Earl as Anti-Vigilante Task Force member Cole North, and Lou Taylor Pucci as a character named Adam.  Matthew Lillard (Scream) and Lili Taylor (The Conjuring) join the cast for season 2.

Did you enjoy the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, and are you glad to hear that season 2 will premiere in March 2026? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

