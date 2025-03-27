Daredevil: Born Again season 2 welcomes Lili Taylor to the cast

Deadline reports that Lili Taylor has joined the cast of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 in what will be a recurring role. Details on her character are sparse, but the report states that she will play “a political foe for Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk.” Production on the new season is already underway in New York.
Much of the first season cast has returned for the second season, including Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, and Elden Henson. Taylor won’t be the only new cast member in the new season, as Matthew Lillard is also set to join the cast for a recurring role. As I happen to have The X-Files on in the background while I write, I’m reminded that Taylor once played a blind woman (with special abilities) in an episode of the sci-fi series. Maybe she can swap some stories with Cox.
The official synopsis for Daredevil: Born Again reads: “Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”
Our own Alex Maidy enjoyed the first season and is quite excited to see where the second season takes our heroes. “Once you have all finished the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, I have no doubt that you will be anxious to see where the story goes next,” Maidy wrote in his review. “A mid-credit scene at the end of the season finale will give you a taste, but I think you will also enjoy it more than I have. Binging the nine episodes did not leave much room to enjoy the week-to-week tension that will build for you as you learn about the twists and turns the story will take, but it may also magnify some of the season’s shortcomings. Whether they be subplots that build up but do not quite pay off or the way the series transitions from the prior seasons to Born Again, there will be some contentious conversations from legacy Daredevil fans and newcomers. Personally, I enjoyed seeing Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio back and as good as they have ever been. Just be prepared that this series does not pull any punches and may have some of the most violent deaths outside of Deadpool & Wolverine. The Man Without Fear is back, and I cannot wait for season two.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE