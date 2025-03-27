Daredevil: Born Again season 2 welcomes Lili Taylor to the cast

Deadline reports that Lili Taylor has joined the cast of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 in what will be a recurring role. Details on her character are sparse, but the report states that she will play “ a political foe for Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk. ” Production on the new season is already underway in New York.

Much of the first season cast has returned for the second season, including Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, and Elden Henson. Taylor won’t be the only new cast member in the new season, as Matthew Lillard is also set to join the cast for a recurring role. As I happen to have The X-Files on in the background while I write, I’m reminded that Taylor once played a blind woman (with special abilities) in an episode of the sci-fi series. Maybe she can swap some stories with Cox.

The official synopsis for Daredevil: Born Again reads: “ Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. ”