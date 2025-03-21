Karen Page and the Anti-Vigilante Task Force spotted in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set pics

The nine episode first season of the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again just made its premiere on Disney+ earlier this month (you can read our review HERE), but season 2 of the show already started filming at the end of February. We previously heard that Deborah Ann Woll would be back as Matt Murdock’s friend and law office partner Karen Page in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and now Woll has been spotted on set, in character, hanging out with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock. Also spotted on set were members of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, who were giving a character played by Annie Parisse (Law & Order) a hard time. The images can be seen in the embeds below.

Although the initial plan was to rework some elements and make Daredevil: Born Again stand separate from the Netflix Daredevil series (despite sharing some cast members), the show underwent a creative overhaul when the writers and actors strikes shut down production in 2023. Now, this series is a direct follow-up to the Netflix series, picking up five years later.

Dario Scardapane, who worked on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the Netflix series The Punisher, was brought in to serve as showrunner on Daredevil: Born Again during the creative overhaul. The behind-the-scenes shake-up also led to Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing team who were at the helm of multiple episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season 2, being hired as directors on the show. Matt Corman and Chris Ord were previously the head writers on the show, but they were let go.

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer, reprising the roles of Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, Frank Castle / The Punisher, Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter / Bullseye, and Vanessa Marianna Fisk. Also in the cast are Margarita Levieva as Matt Murdock’s love interest Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as a character named Daniel Blade, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Jeremy Earl as Anti-Vigilante Task Force member Cole North, and Lou Taylor Pucci as a character named Adam. Matthew Lillard (Scream) joins the cast for season 2.

It’s rumored that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 might involve Daredevil “recruiting a team to take on Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force.”

Are you looking forward to Daredevil: Born Again season 2? Take a look at the set pics, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Context: they were preparing for a shot with this woman in the rehearsal scene…



She might be important? 👀 #DaredevilBornAgain https://t.co/WAK5Dj2fkR pic.twitter.com/m8Hk8RrkNm — Chris Gallardo 🌊 (@chrisagwrites) March 18, 2025

Um novo ângulo mais amplo da FORÇA-TAREFA: ANTIVIGILANTES ontem no sets da Season 2 de #DaredevilBornAgain



A personagem da atriz Annie Parisse aparece aparentemente sendo presa! pic.twitter.com/BYiDDNc0YV — Demolidor Brasil 👿 (@DDBA_BRA) March 19, 2025

😈 Annie Parisse has joined the cast of 'DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN' Season 2.



More photos: https://t.co/Enm4ekuO6V pic.twitter.com/9Vpf4cwZpB — MCU News and Rumors (@mcunewsrumors) March 19, 2025

oh so that's what the truck said #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/yXt77l9WOb — Chris Gallardo 🌊 (@chrisagwrites) March 18, 2025

Matt Murdock is missing? #DaredevilBornAgain



via : Getty pic.twitter.com/PdO7g6kPvZ — Daredevil: Born Again Behind the Scenes (@DDBAbts) March 18, 2025

Charlie Cox and Deborah Ann Woll as Matt Murdock and Karen Page on the set of #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 today!



(📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/0j6rnXwPrX — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) March 18, 2025

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page on the set of #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2.



(📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/V89fBZu1l4 — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) March 18, 2025

Deborah Ann Woll and Charlie Cox on the set of #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 today!



via: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/wX8mry9Abn — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) March 18, 2025