David Ayer defends his push for The Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad

The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement was unprecedented in the drive that the fandom put into it, primarily deriving from everybody knowing the issues that Justice League director Zack Snyder had with the studio. And there’s something still going with Suicide Squad, with #ReleaseTheAyerCut back in the news even eight years after the movie’s release. Ayer himself has gone back and forth with his own support, but is now putting it all out there, further defending not just this version but director’s cuts as a whole.

Responding to a post David Ayer made promoting his Ayer Cut, one follower wrote, “If your film was good in the first place you wouldn’t need to have your own cut of the film.” As short-sighted as that is and probably worth leaving alone as a passing comment, Ayer couldn’t help but reply directly. “The best version simply has not been seen. I know how difficult it is for someone outside the industry to comprehend how insanely different to cuts a film can be. If you dislike what you’ve seen , here’s an opportunity to see what I actually intended and then judge once you have all the information.”

So will we ever actually see The Ayer cut of Suicide Squad? Ayer isn’t all that certain. “Honestly I have no idea if WB would ever release my version. And I have to defer to James [Gunn] and the studio to manage it as they see fit. It’s not something I control. I just believe it would be a lot of fun for those who want to see it, to see my cut.”

While Ayer and Gunn have had discussions about what could come of The Ayer Cut (if anything), nothing is official except for the campaign. Really, there’s no harm in putting it out there; most of us probably don’t want to necessarily relive Suicide Squad, but if it’s through the more direct vision of David Ayer, then we’re on board. We’ve seen just how much improvement director’s cuts can have, so come on, Gunn, give the man – who is one of many to fall victim to the studio – his chance.

