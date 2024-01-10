The First Jedi: David Benioff & Dan Weiss talk about their scrapped Star Wars project

Prior to the final season of Game of Thrones, it was announced that David Benioff and Dan Weiss would be developing their own Star Wars movies for Lucasfilm. The project was ultimately scrapped, but the pair spilled a few details about their concept while speaking with THR.

“ We wanted to do The First Jedi, ” David Benioff said. “ Basically, how the Jedi Order came to be, why it came to be, the first lightsaber … ” Dan Weiss added, “ And we were annoyed as hell when [Rian Johnson, the duo’s longtime friend and 3 Body Problem producer] called his movie The Last Jedi. He completely destroyed the obvious title for what we were working on. “

As for what happened with the movie, Benioff said that Lucasfilm “ ended up not wanting to do a First Jedi story. We had a very specific story idea in mind, and ultimately they decided they didn’t want to do that. And we totally get it. It’s their company and their IP, but we weren’t the droids they were looking for. ” Given the divisive reaction to the conclusion of Game of Thrones, fans weren’t exactly displeased to see the pair depart the Star Wars franchise.

The concept of going back to the origins of the Jedi is an interesting one, and despite telling Benioff and Weiss that they didn’t want to do their story, they are moving ahead with a Dawn of the Jedi movie from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold. The project will take place 25,000 before the Skywalker Saga. “ It was something that Jim [Mangold] immediately sparked to, and I think it’s a really nice compliment to what we’re doing with moving into the future with Rey, and then understanding a bit more of where this all came from, ” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy explained. “ Because it will be at the heart of creating the new Jedi Order, so to get a real sense of where that might have began with the dawn of the Jedi could be pretty cool. “

3 Body Problem, the next series from David Benioff and Dan Weiss, will debut on Netflix on March 21st.