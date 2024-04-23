3 Body Problem star Eiza Gonzalez explains what she’s looking forward to with her character in season 2

An adaptation of Liu Cixin’s sci-fi trilogy, 3 Body Problem, is an ambitious goal. However, Game of Thrones writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were up to the challenge. The source material is dense enough to make for compelling television and the first season would prove to be a new hit for Netflix as the show cracked the Top 10 on the platform. The series has received generally positive reviews, but our own Alex Maidy didn’t exactly love it. “I found it very hard to engage with this story, these characters, and this series,” Maidy wrote. You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review HERE.
The star of 3 Body Problem, Eiza Gonzalez, who portrays Auggie Salazar, recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter while promoting her new film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Upon discussing the way her character was left in season one of 3 Body Problem, Gonzalez would speak on how it leaves possibilities open for what’s to come and why that excites her. She explains,
Auggie’s arc is really intense in season one. […] I’m just really excited about the potential opportunity of a second season happening and what the possibilities for Auggie are. We leave her behind at the end of season one, technically. So we don’t know where she’s going to be next, physically and emotionally, and that’s pretty exciting as an actress.”
Gonzalez would credit the way the creators — Weiss, Benioff and Alexander Woo — wrote her character that excited her about the first season, “[Co-creators] Dan [Weiss] and Dave [Benioff] and Alexander [Woo] really went for it. If there’s one role in that season that they took a big swing at, it’s Auggie. They really leaned into a lot of things that people weren’t expecting. She’s not necessarily meant to be likable; she’s not a likable character. She’s a woman who’s in a complicated state, and there’s messiness that comes with it. So Auggie is just at a very interesting breaking point when we meet her in season one, and ultimately, you always have to trust [your showrunners], knowing what Dan and Dave did with eight seasons of [Game of Thrones]. They do know where to take characters, and not everything that we currently think of a character is what’s always going to be.”
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE