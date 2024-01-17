Game of Thrones showrunners on the one thing they’d change in the series

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss on the one thing they’d change in the acclaimed HBO series.

Most Game of Thrones fans can think of a few things they’d change about the acclaimed HBO series (likely related to the final season), and even showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have one thing they wish they’d done differently… and it’s not at all what you’d expect.

David Benioff and Dan Weiss have largely avoided reflecting on Game of Thrones but when THR asked them if there was anything they would want to change about the series… they had an answer. The element they’d change had to do with Mord the Jailer (Ciaran Bermingham), the guard who tormented Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) in the Sky Cells at the Eyrie before accepting a bribe to help him escape. Turns out that the pair wish they’d brought Mord back into the story.

“ One thing I know I wish we could have done is there’s the character Mord the Jailer, ” Benioff said.

“ It was a mistake not bringing Mord the Jailer back into it, ” Weiss added. “ We always talked about doing it. “

“ And we had the scene for it, ” Benioff said. “ There’s a scene set in a tavern… “

“ Was it Brienne or The Hound? ” Weiss said. “ But we realized too late that Mord could have owned the tavern. We could have had that actor in the background acting exactly the way he did as a jailer, except now as a small business owner. It was just such an obvious, no-brainer, day-after idea. “

I can’t imagine anyone suspected that to be the thing Benioff and Weiss wanted to change about Game of Thrones.

The duo’s next project finds them jumping to Netflix for 3 Body Problem. Based on the novel series by Liu Cixin, the series follows “ a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history. ” The series will debut on Netflix on March 21st.

What one thing would you change about Game of Thrones?