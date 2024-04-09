Game of Thrones: Kit Harington says Jon Snow series has been shelved

There have been more than a few Game of Thrones spinoff series in development since the flagship series concluded in 2019, but not all of them can make it across the finish line. Unfortunately, that seems to be the case for one potential series which would have followed Jon Snow.
While speaking with ScreenRant, Kit Harington gave an update on the Jon Snow series, which seems to have been shelved for the time being. “Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough,” Harington said. “So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.“
Harington added that he has refrained from discussing the project because he “didn’t want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen.” The actor does make it seem as though the project could be resurrected somewhere down the line, but HBO has no shortage of Game of Thrones projects. We’ve got the second season of House of the Dragon set to be released this summer, as well as production on Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight set to kick off later in the year.
Harington did briefly tease his thoughts on Jon Snow’s ending on Game of Thrones and where the spinoff could have led. “I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” Harington said two years ago. “At the end of the show, when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded, and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse. He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that’s interesting. So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are OK. He’s not OK.“
