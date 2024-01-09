3 Body Problem trailer finds the laws of nature unraveling for an epic series from Game of Thrones creators

Netflix’s 3 Body Problem trailer presents a new series from the creators of Game of Thrones based on the novel series by Liu Cixin.

Prepare to have your mind bent, and your eyes melted as you bear witness to Netflix‘s 3 Body Problem trailer. Netflix’s highly-anticipated new drama series from creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo debuts globally on March 21, exclusively on Netflix. Today’s 3 Body Problem trailer paints a grim and visually splendiferous picture of the events ahead as the laws of nature spiral out of control, leaving humans at the mercy of an unknown entity while the best and brightest minds on the planet are dropping like flies.

Here’s the official synopsis for 3 Body Problem:

A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history. The series stars (in alpha order) Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong and Jonathan Pryce.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones) and Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood) are co-creators, executive producers and writers of the series. Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, The X-Files) is Executive Producer. Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue are Executive Producers for T-Street. Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe, are Executive Producers, along with Xiaosong Gao and Lauren Ma. Plan B Entertainment’s Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner are Executive Producers. Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke are Executive Producers for Primitive Streak. Derek Tsang and Andrew Stanton will direct and co-executive produce. Additional directors include Jeremy Podeswa and Minkie Spiro.

You can read a detailed list of the characters of 3 Body Problem below:

Jess Hong as Jin Cheng

A member of the “Oxford Five”: a group of young Oxford scientists. A genius theoretical physicist with an insatiable thirst for answers about the biggest questions in the universe. Her curiosity could be her biggest strength — if it’s not her downfall.

Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand

A member of the “Oxford Five.” No less gifted but far less focused than his peers, Saul is a physics research assistant who has not reached his full potential. When the ultimate challenge presents itself, will he rise to it?

Eiza González as Auggie Salazar

A member of the “Oxford Five.” A nanotech trailblazer, Auggie is dedicated to solving actual problems now, not theoretical ones in the future. Strong and visionary, she’s a natural target for humanity’s enemies.

John Bradley as Jack Rooney

A member of the “Oxford Five.” Rude, outspoken, and loveable, Jack used his physics degree to develop a snacks empire.

Alex Sharp as Will Downing

A member of the “Oxford Five”. A sixth form physics teacher, Will receives life-changing news that forces him to reconsider his place in the universe.

Zine Tseng and Rosalind Chao as Ye Wenjie

Astrophysics prodigy Ye Wenjie feels alone in the universe after losing everything during the Chinese Cultural Revolution. A decision she made in the 1960s echoes through the centuries and may still be heard at the end of time.

Ben Schnetzer and Jonathan Pryce as Mike Evans

A passionate environmentalist turned billionaire oil tycoon.

Liam Cunningham as Thomas Wade

The charismatic leader of the world’s most elite intelligence operation Wade is the ultimate big picture thinker. People are props in his game — and his audacious gambits have a tendency to pay off.

Marlo Kelly as Tatiana

Raised from birth in Mike Evans’ organization, Tatiana has dedicated her life to welcoming the outsiders— by any means necessary.

Sea Shimooka as Sophon

An avatar who appears in a mysterious VR game within the show.

Saamer Usmani as Raj Varma

A naval officer from a military family, Raj has a deep commitment to his work. His relationship with his girlfriend, Jin, risks becoming collateral damage in his mission.

Eve Ridley as Follower

A 9-year-old character whom Jin encounters in the VR game.

Based on the novel series by Chinese computer engineer and science fiction writer Liu Cixin, Netflix’s 3 Body Problem trailer is set to a haunting edition of Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place”. It presents audiences with a gripping tale of survival when the greatest threat to humanity lights a fire in the sky, sending shockwaves of panic across the globe. While the most gifted individuals are taken off the board, it’s up to a group of scientists and an unconventional detective to discover a solution to an armageddon unlike anything we’ve ever imagined.

What do you think about Netflix’s 3 Body Problem trailer? Have you read Cixin’s novel series? Let us know in the comments below.

Netflix’s 3 Body Problem streams exclusively on Netflix beginning on March 21, 2024.