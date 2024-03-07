3 Body Problem: epic Netflix series from Game of Thrones creators gets a final trailer

Game of Thrones TV series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are now set to bring viewers an epic Netflix series called 3 Body Problem , an adaptation of a trilogy of sci-fi novels written by Chinese author Liu Cixin. The premiere date for this one is March 21st – and with that date just two weeks away, a final trailer for the show has made its way online. You can check it out in the embed above.

The 3 Body Problem was the title of the first novel in Cixin’s Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy. The second novel was titled The Dark Forest and the third Death’s End. The novels tell the story of what happens when humanity discovers that we are not alone in the universe and prepares for an alien force arriving from a distant and inhospitable world. The title refers to the aliens’ star system, which has three stars orbiting each other in such a way that an Earth-type planet between them keeps suffering extreme hot and cold temperatures, repeatedly wiping out its intelligent civilizations.

The first eight episodes of the Netflix adaptation have the following synopsis: A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history . The series stars Eiza González (Baby Driver, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series), Jovan Adepo (Overlord, The Stand), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange, Gemini Man), John Bradley (Game of Thrones, Moonfall), Tsai Chin (Lucky Grandma, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Dog Soldiers), Jess Hong (Inked, The Brokenwood Mysteries), Marlo Kelly (Home and Away, Dare Me), Alex Sharp (How to Talk to Girls at Parties, The Trial of the Chicago 7), Sea Shimooka (Pink Skies Ahead, Arrow), Saamer Usmani (Inventing Anna, Succession), and newcomer Zine Tseng.

Benioff, Weiss, and Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy) are co-creators, executive producers, and writers on 3 Body Problem. Bernadette Caulfield is also an executive producer, as are Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, and Nena Rodrigue of T-Street; Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe; Xiaosong Gao and Lauren Ma; Plan B Entertainment’s Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dede Gardner; and Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke of Primitive Streak. Derek Tsang and Andrew Stanton direct and co-executive produce, with Jeremy Podeswa and Minkie Spiro also directing episodes.

What did you think of the final trailer for 3 Body Problem? Will you be watching this show when it starts streaming on Netflix? Let us know by leaving a comment below.