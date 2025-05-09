David Chase says that Martin Scorsese hates The Sopranos

Cited as one of the true game-changers in television history and maybe the greatest show in the history of the medium, it’s hard to find someone who straight-up hates The Sopranos. But there is one prestige name that wouldn’t have minded seeing the show sent to long term parking. No, not Daniel Radcliffe but rather Martin Scorsese, who it turns out has zero appreciation for The Sopranos.

Martin Scorsese’s disinterest in The Sopranos is well-documented, but David Chase offered some elaboration on what kept the director from ever seeking a second opinion. “Marty Scorsese doesn’t like the show. He said, ‘I don’t get it’ – it’s like all these trees and sh*t…It’s very simple. He grew up in New York in Little Italy, and there is Five Families organized crime there. That’s what he depicted. I grew up in New Jersey and there was branches of suburban New Jersey and there was branches of Five Families organized crime, but they’re different from the ones in New York, a different culture…People go to the suburbs to build fancy houses and get trees and stuff. It’s that simple. It was real for that place. Like his is real for his.” Hey, half an hour over the bridge can be a world away…

Maybe fittingly, dozens of actors from Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas would end up having a role of some size on The Sopranos, with the most prominent being Lorraine Bracco (Karen Hill/Dr. Melfi), Michael Imperioli (Spider/Christopher Moltisanti) and Frank Vincent (Billy Batts/Phil Leotardo). Chase even considered casting Ray Liotta later on, but the actor would end up playing the Moltisanti twins in The Many Saints of Newark. On a more ironic note, an actor by the name of Anthony Caso had an uncredited role in Goodfellas and later played Scorsese in a season one episode of The Sopranos.

All due respect, we’ve got to disagree with Martin Scorsese over his Sopranos assessment. Just because this mob movie doesn’t depict the same lifestyle as that mob show doesn’t lower its value. Sure, Marty can have any take he wants, but there’s room for both – and a lot of overlap as well. And there’s no denying that a hit is a hit.