David Lynch says “something is coming” in June

Legendary filmmaker David Lynch says he’ll be releasing something for us to see and hear in June. What could it be?

David Lynch hasn’t directed a feature film since Inland Empire in 2006, but he has directed many shorts since then, as well as all 18 episodes of Twin Peaks: The Return. Last month, we heard that he’s hoping to make an animated film called Snootworld, which was rejected by the Netflix streaming service… but while we wait to find out whether or not Snootworld is going to find a home, Lynch has taken to social media to tease that something is coming from him in June. On June 5th, to be exact.

In a video posted to X, Lynch said, “ Ladies and gentlemen, something is coming along for you to see and hear. And it will be coming along on June 5. “

Lynch didn’t provide any hints as to what this something may be. A short film? A music video? We’ll know by the end of next week, that’s for sure.

Lynch is who we have to thank for Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, the 1984 version of Dune, Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks, Wild at Heart, Lost Highway, The Straight Story, and Mulholland Drive, among other things. He has been working with The Nightmare Before Christmas, Edward Scissorhands, The Addams Family, and Welcome to Marwen writer Caroline Thompson on the screenplay for Snootworld, on and off, for a couple of decades.

Thompson told Deadline that the story of Snootworld is “wackadoo.” She said, “ It takes my breath away how wacky it is. The Snoots are these tiny creatures who have a ritual transition at aged eight at which time they get tinier and they’re sent away for a year so they are protected. The world goes into chaos when the Snoot hero of the story disappears into the carpet and his family can’t find him and he enters a crazy, magnificent world. “ Thompson wrote the first and third acts of the screenplay, while Lynch wrote the second act. Lynch is on board to produce the film if and when it gets rolling, but isn’t sure if he’ll direct it.

What do you hope David Lynch will be unveiling in June? Let us know by leaving a comment below.