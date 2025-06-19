Christopher Nolan discouraged David S. Goyer from participating in Ben Affleck’s Batman, saying it would get confusing

Before the age of Marvel Studios’ shared universe, Christopher Nolan and David S. Goyer shook up the comic book movie world with Batman Begins. The movie celebrates its 20th Anniversary this year and, while commonplace now, Batman Begins had a significant impact as one of the most notable franchise reboots, as it rebounded the character from Joel Schumacher’s infamous Batman & Robin. Nolan only had sights on a trilogy arc, but studios think bigger nowadays, so when it came time to reboot the character again, it would set up for much more stories in the DCEU, which stemmed from Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel.

Variety reports on David S. Goyer’s recent appearance on The Happy Sad Confused podcast, where the writer talks about working with Christopher Nolan on the Dark Knight franchise. When it came time to cross over into the DCEU, Goyer would continue writing for the nocturnal Gothamite in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, Goyer reveals that Nolan thought it’d be a bad idea for him to carry over into the new continuity. Goyer revealed,





I remember Chris advising me not to work on the Affleck Batman, just because it’s confusing. We did one and just stick with that.”

Nolan’s name would be used as a marketing tool when he was a producer on Man of Steel and executive produced for additional Snyderverse entries. For Batman Begins, Goyer revealed how much they fought with the studio over revealing Batman in full nearly an hour into the movie. He stated, “They were not happy about that. No disrespect to the actors who played Bruce Wayne prior to this, and as moviegoers, we were always twiddling our thumbs waiting for the character to get into costume and for the movie to begin. But why is that?”