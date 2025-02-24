James Gunn and Peter Safran offer an extensive update on their Gods & Monsters roadmap for DC Studios

According to DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, the age of Gods and Monsters will soon be upon us. Like Marvel Studios’s “phases,” Gods and Monsters provides a roadmap for DC’s film and television initiative. Gunn and Safran shared an outline of their plan in January 2023, though, as we know, everything in Hollywood is subject to change, especially when the project is as vast as Gods and Monsters. According to the duo, they plan to release two live-action films and one animated film annually. In contrast, Max, the HBO-adjacent streaming service, wants two live-action and two animated series annually. However, 2025 is an exception, with Peacemaker Season 2 being the only live-action release this year.

“We’ve unified the brand, greenlit five theatrical films, made three live action-series and producing five animated series. We’ve also acquired and distributed a BAFTA and PGA winning documentary,” Safran said at a press conference on Friday.

“The DC brand was being defined by different creative teams at the company, and each was pursuing their own distinct vision of the characters, the stories, and it left very little room to collaborate or crossover, so it wasn’t one DCU, but many. Ultimately this fracture proved very challenging for consumers and chipped away at the very identity of our brand. So, this is part what brought us to DC Studios, bringing a sense of unity, cohesion, consistency to this universe, not only makes sense to us as storytellers, but it has to be the future of the DC brand. People want to see these iconic characters interacting, they want to experience this timeless IP as one,” said Safran.

“I know what my basic plan is over the next six years,” teased Gunn, hinting that, ultimately, there’s intent to establish an Avengers-like event film, though no he provided no other details.

To instill confidence in their Gods and Monsters plan, Gunn and Safran provided updates about known projects:

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow—Gunn and Safran say the film, based on the story by Tom King and Bilquis Evely and starring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, is halfway through production and will be released on June 26, 2026.

Clayface – The villain-centric film directed by Matt Watkins from a script by Mike Flanagan is coming along nicely. Flanagan’s script is complete, with plans to shoot the movie this summer. “Clayface isn’t widely known as Penguin or Joker, but we think his story is as deeply resonant, thrilling and even more terrifying,” said Safran. Clayface could be released after Labor Day, with the story set in Hollywood and Gotham City.

The Batman 2—Matt Reeves’s script remains incomplete. However, Gunn and Safran have read what he has so far, and they love it. Production could kick into gear later this year for an October 1, 2027, release.

Batman Brave and the Bold – DC’s “other Batman movie” is coming along, with The Flash director Andy Muschietti at the helm. The project has a writer, but the duo refuses to name them as they don’t want fans to descend and do what they always do. Like the comic series of the same name, Brave and the Bold revolves around Batman and his son, Damien Wayne, as Robin.

SGT Rock – Last week, we learned Daniel Craig is no longer attached to DC’s adaptation of SGT Rock. Gunn and Safran say they never officially met with Craig about the role, so the opportunity remains for someone else to fill his boots. “What we love about SGT Rock is the opportunity to tell a story about heroism and conflict in a compelling and unique way. Justin really wrote a wonderful screenplay and that’s what catapulted that project to the forefront,” said Safran. Luca Guadagnino is still attached to direct.

Swamp Thing—The fate and pace at which Swamp Thing moves forward are in the hands of the project’s director, James Mangold. “The ball is really in his court,” said Safran. Compared to characters like Batman, Superman, and even Supergirl, Swamp Thing is relatively unknown to general audiences. It makes sense for Mangold to take his time to ensure the movie is everything he wants it to be.

Teen Titans – Ana Nogueira recently turned in a script draft, and Gunn and Safran are excited about what they’ve seen. “Ana is working on a script, it’s something she was really impassioned about, she turned over an amazing script to us. She’s fiddling with that now. It’s definitely not a finished script.”

Finally, a rumor that Matthew Orton (Cleaner) is working on a script involving Deathstroke, and Bane continues to make the rounds. Gunn and Safran would not comment on the status of this project if it exists.

A reminder that James Gunn’s animated series Creature Commandos is getting a second season after becoming a hit on Max is missing among today’s updates. Other animated projects remain in flux, though we expect Gunn and Safran to update us when there’s something worth sharing. Meanwhile, DC’s Harley Quinn animated series fans stay on pins and needles while waiting to see if there will be a sixth season.