Denzel Washington reveals he doesn’t watch movies because he’s tired of them

Denzel Washington reunites with Spike Lee for the new Apple Original, Highest 2 Lowest. The film is a highly publicized reimagining of the story that inspired Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low. Our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, raved about the film, urging you not to wait for streaming as he said in his review, “Technically, it’s impeccable, with gorgeous cinematography by Matthew Libatique and an immaculately curated soundtrack. It’s a shame more people won’t see this one theatrically, as Lee certainly shot this movie for the big screen…”

While promoting the film with his director and co-star A$AP Rocky, Washington sat down with GQ for an interview and revealed something unexpected. According to Variety, when Washington was asked about his favorite dolly shot from one of Spike’s films, he replies,





I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t. I’m just being honest with you! I don’t watch movies! I don’t go to the movies. I don’t watch movies. … I’m tired of movies. Yeah.”

A$AP Rocky follows up, asking if it’s because he makes movies, then Washington responded, “Probably.” Lee would interject, asking how many movies Denzel has made and Washington answers, “Too many. I think 50!”

The promotional circuit for this movie had the Academy Award-winning actor speaking his truths. Washington and Lee recently sat down with Complex as part of the publicity tour. It was here that he was asked if he was concerned about cancel culture. “What does that mean? Who cares? What made public support so important to begin with? I don’t care who’s following who. You can’t lead and follow at the same time, and you can’t follow and lead at the same time. I don’t follow anybody…You can’t be canceled if you haven’t signed up. Don’t sign up….My chest is getting tight talking about it. I could care less.” Lee, for his part, said, “Don’t even get me started.”