Netflix unveils 2026 film slate: Alan Ritchson’s War Machine gets a release date, Enola Holmes 3 and more

A new year has arrived, and that means the Netflix streaming service has a whole new year of entertainment lined up for us. This morning, the streamer has unveiled a preview of their 2026 film slate – and we have the list below! In 2026, Millie Bobby Brown’s “Sherlock Holmes’ little sister” franchise continues with Enola Holmes 3, Alan Ritchson stars in a film called War Machine (no connection to the previous Netflix release, War Machine starring Brad Pitt), we’re getting an animated movie called Swapped, there’s a movie called Best of the Best that is not a continuation of the martial arts franchise, and there’s a whole lot more to look forward to.

Here’s the lineup:

January

January 9: People We Meet on Vacation

Free-spirited Poppy (Emily Bader) and routine-loving Alex (Tom Blyth) have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together. The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?

Director: Brett Haley. Cast: Emily Bader, Tom Blyth, Sarah Catherine Hook, Lucien Laviscount, Miles Heizer, Jameela Jamil, Tommy Do, Lukas Gage, Alice Lee, with Molly Shannon and Alan Ruck.

January 16: The Rip

Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.

Director: Joe Carnahan. Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, with Scott Adkins and Kyle Chandler.

January 21: Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart

In the early hours of June 5, 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her bedroom in Salt Lake City, Utah, igniting one of the most intense and widely covered missing-person cases in American history. Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart is a gripping documentary feature that takes viewers inside the real story — told in Elizabeth’s own words and through exclusive interviews with her family, investigators, and those closest to the case. Blending archival footage and never-before-seen material, the film traces the harrowing nine months of Elizabeth’s captivity at the hands of Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee. It explores the psychological and emotional toll on Elizabeth and her family, the relentless media attention, and the community’s tireless search for answers. The documentary not only revisits the events that shocked a nation but also spotlights Elizabeth’s journey of healing and her ongoing mission to inspire and protect others.

Director: Benedict Sanderson.

January 22: Cosmic Princess Kaguya!

Iroha, a high school student living on her own, has her life upended when she takes in Kaguya, who came from the moon. Eventually, they bond over their shared love of virtual idols a metaverse called Tsukuyomi. But like the original “Princess Kaguya,” Kaguya cannot stay on Earth forever…

Director: Shingo Yamashita. Voice Cast: Yuko Natsuyoshi, Anna Nagase, Saori Hayami, Rie Kugimiya.

February

February 6: Queen of Chess

A Hungarian girl dreams of conquering international men’s chess. After a 15-year battle against world champion Garry Kasparov, Judit Polgár revolutionizes the sport’s patriarchal culture to become one of the greatest chess prodigies in history and the greatest woman chess player of all time.

Director: Rory Kennedy.

February 13: Joe’s College Road Trip

In an effort to teach him about the real world, Joe (Tyler Perry) takes B.J. (Jermaine Harris) on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned.

Director: Tyler Perry. Cast: Tyler Perry, Jermaine Harris, Amber Reign Smith.

March

March 6: War Machine

During the final stage of US Army Ranger selection, an elite team’s training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat.

Director: Patrick Hughes. Cast: Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney, Esai Morales, Blake Richardson, Keiynan Lonsdale, Daniel Webber.

March 20: Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (In select theaters March 6)

Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders…

Director: Tom Harper. Cast: Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Jay Lycurgo, with Barry Keoghan and Stephen Graham.

April

April 17: A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough

In this intimate documentary, David Attenborough tells the remarkable story of his first encounter with the baby gorilla Pablo, how that gorilla grew up to be a top silverback, and how Pablo’s direct descendants are doing today. Packed with extraordinary gorilla behavior never filmed before, this is a story of hope and joy.

Director: James Reed. Narrated By: David Attenborough.

April 24: Apex

A grieving woman testing her limits in the Australian wilderness is suddenly ensnared in a deadly game with a ruthless predator.

Director: Baltasar Kormákur. Cast: Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, and Eric Bana.

May

May 8: Remarkably Bright Creatures

Tova (Sally Field), an elderly widow, forms an unlikely friendship with the curmudgeonly Marcellus — a giant pacific octopus that lives at the aquarium where she works. Unbeknownst to Tova, Marcellus is on a mission to solve a mystery that will heal the widow’s heart and lead her to a life-changing discovery. Based on the best-selling book.

Director: Olivia Newman. Cast: Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, Colm Meaney, Joan Chen, Kathy Baker, Beth Grant, Sofia Black-D’Elia.

Undated May: Ladies First

A ladies man gets a real wake-up call when he finds himself in a parallel world dominated by women where he goes head-to-head with a fiery female counterpart who makes things far more of a challenge for him.

Director: Thea Sharrock. Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Rosamund Pike, Charles Dance, Emily Mortimer, Tom Davis, with Richard E. Grant and Fiona Shaw. Also starring Weruche Opia, Kathryn Hunter, Kadiff Kirwan, Bill Paterson.

Summer

72 Hours

A forty-year-old executive hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twenty-somethings on a wild three-day bachelor party after he’s inadvertently added to their group text.

Director: Tim Story. Cast: Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernandez, Mason Gooding, Teyana Taylor, Ben Marshall, Zach Cherry, Kam Patterson.

Enola Holmes 3

Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.

Director: Philip Barantini. Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, with Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter.

The Whisper Man

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Alex North. When his eight-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as “The Whisper Man.”

Director: James Ashcroft. Cast: Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan, Adam Scott, Hamish Linklater, Owen Teague. Also starring Acston Luca Porto, Will Brill.

Fall

Quasimodo

Set in Paris on the eve of the July Revolution (1830), this film reimagines the life of the man said to have inspired Victor Hugo’s iconic character. As the cholera epidemic spreads through the city, Quasimodo (Vincent Cassel) is caught between political turmoil and an impossible love.

Director: Jean-François Richet. Cast: Vincent Cassel, Karim Leklou, Daphné Patakia, Benjamin Voisin, Noémie Lvovsky, Sébastien Pouderoux, Eli Nachmani, and Alexis Rosenstiehl.

December

Narnia

From Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig (Barbie, Little Women), based on the beloved story by C.S. Lewis.

Director: Greta Gerwig. Producers: Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Vincent Sieber Smith, Greta Gerwig. Executive Producers: Douglas Gresham and Melvin Adams for the C.S. Lewis Estate, Patty Whitcher.

Coming Soon

11817

A family of four are suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped.

Director: Louis Leterrier. Cast: Greta Lee, Wagner Moura, Gabriel Barbosa, Emma Ho, Noah Alexander Sosnowski, Riley Chung

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas

From the bestselling author of A Dog’s Purpose, a tale of a family in crisis where a teenager, her grandfather, and his trusty basset hound struggle to keep the household together at Christmas.

Director: Cathryn Michon. Cast: Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Jennifer Tilly, Ethan Loomis, Kathleen Rose Perkins, and Mary Steenburgen.

Animals

When their son is kidnapped, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate and his wife find themselves drawn into a web of deception. As they scramble to raise the ransom payment, they’re forced to make choices that could tear their world apart.

Director: Ben Affleck. Cast: Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson, Adriana Paz, Ray Fisher, Matt Gerald, with Luis Gerardo Méndez and Steven Yeun.

Best of the Best

Two childhood best friends, Maya (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Anjali (Priyanka Kedia), join their college’s competitive Bollywood dance team only to discover that the road to winning the national championship is far more raucous and cutthroat than they ever imagined.

Director: Lena Khan. Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia, Ankur Rathee, Janina Gavankar, Chaneil Kular, Becky Alex, Shreya Navile, and Hasan Minhaj. Also starring Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi, Lilly Singh, Saara Chaudry, Sasha Bhasin.

Don’t Say Good Luck

In this coming-of-age dramedy, Sophie Birenbaum (Sunny Sandler) is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical — until suddenly she’s living with even more drama at home than on the stage.

Director: Julia Hart. Cast: Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Stephanie Beatriz, Sunny Sandler, Bebe Neuwirth, and Steve Buscemi

Good Sex

After spending a decade in a failed relationship, pragmatic couples’ therapist Ally (Natalie Portman) is turning 40 and reluctantly dipping her toe back into the New York dating scene. But she gets more than she bargained for when she meets two men — one in his twenties and one in his fifties — who show her there is no set formula for good sex.

Director: Lena Dunham. Cast: Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Tucker Pillsbury, Tramell Tillman, and introducing Serene Jackson, with Rashida Jones and Meg Ryan.

The Gospel of Christmas

In Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas, a struggling pastor inherits his family’s church in a broken New York neighborhood, but as he battles doubt, temptation, and a sinister adversary, he must rediscover his faith and the power of prayer to save his church, his family, and his community in time for Christmas.

Director: Tyler Perry. Cast: Fantasia Barrino, Tank, Shirley Caesar, Fred Hammond, the Clark sisters, Smokie Norful, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Ann Nesby, Yolanda Adams, Hezekiah Walker, JeKalyn Carr, and Dax.

Guarding Stars

When a no-nonsense bodyguard is assigned to protect a charming action star over the holidays, sparks fly, secrets unravel, and Christmas gets a whole lot more complicated.

Director: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum. Cast: Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki, Andie MacDowell, Walker Hayes, Noah LaLonde, Toby Sandeman, Rachael Ancheril, Phil Brooks, Ava Max.

Heartstopper Forever

Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?

Director: Wash Westmoreland. Creator/Writer: Alice Oseman.

Here Comes The Flood

An unconventional heist movie about a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses.

Director: Fernando Meirelles. Cast: Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Danai Gurira, Sean Harris, Moisés Arias, and Justin Kirk.

In a Holidaze

After making a romantic mistake of epic proportions, a directionless twentysomething finds herself trapped in a holiday time-loop, forced to relive the same Christmas at her family’s cabin until she discovers what truly makes her happy.

Director: Tiffany Paulsen. Cast: Maddie Ziegler, Rob Lowe, Graham Phillips, and Elias Kacavas.

Little Brother

A famous real estate agent’s carefully curated world is upended when his eccentric “little brother” unexpectedly reappears.

Director: Matt Spicer. Cast: John Cena, Eric Andre, Michelle Monaghan, Chris Meloni, Ego Nwodim, Sherry Cola, Caleb Hearon, Ben Ahlers, Bryce Gheisar, Pilot Bunch.

México 86

Steeped in satire and gallows humor, México 86 chronicles Mexico’s improbable bid to host the 1986 World Cup — an audacious, against-all-odds feat made possible only by pure Mexican ingenuity.

Director: Gabriel Ripstein. Cast: Diego Luna.

Miracle: The Boys of ’80

This is the story of the “Miracle on Ice,” when the 1980 US hockey team beat the USSR in the Olympic semifinals at the height of the Cold War to bring home a gold medal. Their iconic underdog story is told with never-before-seen 16mm footage and firsthand reflections from the players who were brought back to the scene of their historic victory.

The Mosquito Bowl

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, four of America’s top college football stars set their fame aside to enlist in the Marines. As they prepare for the brutal invasion of Okinawa, they’ll play in a legendary game featuring some of the greatest players in history — a game that, for many, will be the last they ever play.

Director: Peter Berg. Cast: Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, Tom Francis, Brent Comer, Dominic Bogart.

Office Romance

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein lead a raunchy romantic comedy about a secret office romance and the trouble two workaholics get in when they start thinking with their hearts.

Director: Ol Parker. Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein, Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, Bradley Whitford, Edward James Olmos.

Ray Gunn

Synopsis coming soon.

Director: Brad Bird. Producers: John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Lisa Beroud.

Roommates

When a hopeful, naive college freshman, Devon, asks the cool and confident Celeste to be her roommate, a blossoming friendship spirals into a war of passive aggression.

Director: Chandler Levack. Cast: Sarah Sherman, Natasha Lyonne, Nick Kroll, Sadie Sandler, Chloe East, and Storm Reid.

Saturn Return

Saturn Return is a Chicago-set romance exploring the themes of love, loss, and life’s complicated turns in the 10 years between the aspirational young love of college and the complicated realities of adulthood.

Director: Greg Kwedar. Cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Charles Melton, Kim Dickens, Jean Yoon, with David Morse and Will Poulter

Steps

Think you know Cinderella’s “evil” stepsisters? Think again! When misunderstood Lilith (Ali Wong) is blamed for hijacking the Royal Ball with a stolen magic wand, she accidentally turns her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu) into a frog and leaves the kingdom in the hands of a prince-obsessed mean girl. Now Lilith must team up with Cinderella (and a surprisingly dreamy troll) to save the kingdom, repair the fractured fairytale, and prove that even so-called villains deserve a shot at happily-ever-after.

Director: Alyce Tzue and John Ripa. Voice Cast: Ali Wong, Stephanie Hsu.

Swapped

A buddy comedy about a small woodland creature (voiced by Michael B. Jordan) and a majestic bird (voiced by Juno Temple) — natural sworn enemies of the Valley — who suddenly swap bodies and must team up (while walking in each other’s feathers and fur) to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.

Director: Nathan Greno. Voice Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Juno Temple, Tracy Morgan, Cedric the Entertainer.

‘Tis So Sweet

Based on the incredible true story of Lenore Lindsey, ’Tis So Sweet follows a Chicago bakery owner who is stunned by an incredible discovery that inspires her to reclaim lost time, heal old wounds, and find purpose in life’s unexpected miracles.

Director: Tasha Smith. Cast: Taraji P. Henson and Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, aka Joey Bada$$ Taraji P. Henson, Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, aka Joey Bada$$, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Russell Hornsby, Alexis Louder, Semaj Prather, Arischa Conner, Angela Davis, Caroline Avery Granger, Tasha Smith, DeVon Franklin.

Unabom

Inspired by true events, UNABOM follows Ted Kaczynski’s (Jacob Tremblay) transformation from Harvard prodigy into the infamous Unabomber. Subjected to controversial psychological experiments by Professor Henry Murray (Russell Crowe), Kaczynski’s troubled past resurfaces decades later when his manhunt, led by FBI agent Joanne Miller (Shailene Woodley), brings to light the chilling consequences of ambition and isolation.

Director: Janus Metz. Cast: Russell Crowe, Jacob Tremblay, Shailene Woodley, Annabelle Wallis, Alexander Ludwig, Steven Ogg, Marc Menchaca.

Voicemails for Isabelle

Jill (Zoey Deutch) copes with her sister’s death by leaving her voicemails chronicling her chaotic life in San Francisco. When the number is unknowingly reassigned, an elusive Austin real estate agent begins receiving the hilariously confessional messages.

Director: Leah McKendrick. Cast: Zoey Deutch, Nick Robinson, Nick Offerman, Lukas Gage, Harry Shum Jr., Ciara Bravo, Megan Danso, Toby Sandeman, Leah McKendrick, Spencer Lord, Gil Bellows.

Why Did I Get Married Again

In Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?, the couples reunite in celebration as Marcus (Michael Jai White) and Angela’s (Tasha Smith) daughter prepares to tie the knot herself. After being apart for quite some time, the two quickly learn that as much as things change, they stay the same. Realizing their children have grown up to be so much like them, they must reflect on the examples they’ve set and ask themselves that age-old question: Why did they get married … again?

Director/Writer: Tyler Perry. Cast: Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker, Sharon Leal, Armani Greer, Everett Osborne, Da’Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Charles L. Smith II, Derrick A. King, Sydney Winbush.

And that’s what we know of the Netflix 2026 film slate so far. What do you think of the lineup, and which movies are you most looking forward to watching? Let us know by leaving a comment below.