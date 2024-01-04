Destroy All Neighbors posters showcase the characters of Jonah Ray Rodrigues/Alex Winter horror comedy

Jonah Ray Rodrigues, who is best-known for mocking movies through his hosting gig on Mystery Science Theater 3000, has teamed up with Bill S. Preston Esq. himself, Alex Winter, to star in the splatter horror comedy Destroy All Neighbors, a Shudder Original that’s scheduled to start streaming on Shudder on January 12th. With one week to go until that release date arrives, Shudder has unveiled a batch of characters posters – and you can check them out at the bottom of this article!

Music video director Josh Forbes, who made his feature directorial debut with Contracted: Phase II, takes the helm of Destroy All Neighbors, which sports a title that’s clearly a nod to the classic Godzilla movie Destroy All Monsters. Forbes was working from a screenplay written by Mike Benner, Jared Logan, and Charles A. Pieper. The story begins when William Brown (Jonah Ray Rodrigues), a neurotic, self-absorbed musician determined to finish his prog-rock magnum opus, faces a creative roadblock in the form of a noisy and grotesque neighbor named Vlad (Alex Winter). Finally working up the nerve to demand that Vlad keep it down, William inadvertently decapitates him. But, while attempting to cover up one murder, William’s accidental reign of terror causes victims to pile up and become undead corpses who torment and create more bloody detours on his road to prog-rock Valhalla. DESTROY ALL NEIGHBORS is a twisted splatter-comedy about a deranged journey of self-discovery full of goopy practical FX, a well-known ensemble cast, and LOTS of blood.

Thomas Lennon, Randee Heller, Jon Daly, Phil Hendrie, Chase Kim, Kiran Deol, Ryan Kattner, Christian Calloway, Madara Jayasena, Franco Vega, and DeMorge Brown are also in the cast.

Rodrigues and Winter produced the film alongside Russell Sanzgiri. Winter previously promised, “Our film is a return to the kind of physical effects-driven genre comedy that’s all too rare these days.“ Which was enough to sell me on it.

Are you looking forward to Destroy All Neighbors? Let us know by leaving a comment below – but first, take a look at these posters, which feature the characters played by Rodrigues, Heller, Deol, Lennon, and Winter:

