Alex Winter gives update on Bill & Ted 4

Alex Winter said the idea for a potential Bill & Ted 4 is an “obvious” one but the screenplay still hasn’t been written.

2020’s Bill & Ted Face the Music felt like a fitting enough way to bid a bodacious farewell to the titular time traveling rockers. But if Alex Winter aka Bill S. Preston, Esquire, is to be believed, the pair may be partying on yet again for a Bill & Ted 4.

Appearing on The Sarah O’Connell Show, Winter said Bill & Ted 4 is already in the preliminary stages of being planned, citing trilogy writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. “The gang…we’re tinkering with a fourth movie idea that all of us like… and the guys are going to write, so we’ll see. I mean it takes us time to get these things going, and we never want to do them unless they’re great.” He went on to call the writers “super talented” but noted that “they feel the same way: it has to be right…We love [the movies] because they’re oddball and they’re not kind of typical mainstream films. They’ve never been cash-grab movies…so we really do make them like sincerely from a place of love and interest.”

So, what could a potential Bill & Ted 4 be about? “There’s a really good idea the writers came up with for a fourth that’s kind of obvious. I don’t want to give it away…but it is a really great idea and kind of an obvious idea. ” Winter concluded, “It will get written and then we’ll see when we can actually get it made. It may be a little while.”

For those who saw Bill & Ted Face the Music, it clearly established that Billie & Thea, the daughters of Bill & Ted, could carry on the legacy of their old men (and we do mean old judging by the post-credits scene). Could we end up getting Billie & Thea’s Excellent Adventure? Considering how long it took a third movie to get off the ground, we may be waiting for quite some time to find out exactly what Bill & Ted 4 will offer…

Released in August 2020, Bill & Ted Face the Music did well during the Covid-19 pandemic, pulling in a reported $32 million from video-on-demand sales, with another $6.8 million at the box office.

What are your thoughts? Is the idea of a Bill & Ted 4 excellent or bogus? Let us know below!