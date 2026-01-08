DGA Awards Movie Nominees include Anderson, Coogler, Del Toro, Safdie, and Zhao

Just within the last few days, we have covered the Critics Choice Awards, the Annie nominations, and the Actor Awards nominations. The Independent Spirit Awards will be held soon – and, of course, the Oscars are right around the corner. Awards season is in full swing, and if you’re someone in the running for some of these many awards, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. Today, Deadline has revealed the feature film nominees for the Directors Guild of America Awards, or the DGA Awards, and the nominees include Paul Thomas Anderson, Ryan Coogler, Guillermo del Toro, Josh Safdie, and Chloe Zhao, those being the directors of One Battle After Another, Sinners, Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Hamnet.

Nominees

These are the first DGA nominations Coogler and Safdie have ever received. It’s the second for Zhao, who won the honor in 2021 for that year’s Oscar Best Picture winner Nomadland, and the second for del Toro, who won in 2018 for his own Oscar Best Picture winner The Shape of Water. Anderson, who just won Best Director at the Critics Choice Awards, was previously nominated for There Will Be Blood and Licorice Pizza.

Here’s the list of this year’s DGA Awards nominees:

Theatrical Feature Film

PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON

One Battle After Another

Warner Bros

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Will Weiske

First Assistant Director: Adam Somner

Second Assistant Director: Trevor Tavares, Ian Stone

Second Second Assistant Director: Dominic Pacitti, Rafael Sanz-Jimenez

Additional Second Assistant Director: Nuekellar Hardy, Chunning Chang, Kit Conners, Kasia Trojak, Tyler Young

RYAN COOGLER

Sinners

Warner Bros

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Will Greenfield, Kenneth Yu

First Assistant Director: Marvin Williams

Second Assistant Director: Amir R. Khan

Additional Second Assistant Director: Gregg Carr, Desiree Stevenson

GUILLERMO DEL TORO

Frankenstein

Netflix

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: J. Miles Dale

First Assistant Director: Walter Gasparovic

Second Assistant Director: Chad Belair

JOSH SAFDIE

Marty Supreme

A24

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Anthony Katagas, Joe Guest

First Assistant Director: Jeremy Marks

Second Assistant Director: Zach Citarella

Second Second Assistant Director: Kailyn Dabkowski

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Max Samu, Suk Yi Mar, Samson Jacobson

Location Manager: Matthew Kania, Ross Brodar

CHLOÉ ZHAO

Hamnet

Focus Features

First-Time Theatrical Feature Film

HASAN HADI

The President’s Cake

Sony Pictures Classics

HARRY LIGHTON

Pillion

A24

CHARLIE POLINGER

The Plague

Independent Film Company

ALEX RUSSELL

Lurker

Mubi

EVA VICTOR

Sorry, Baby

A24

