DGA Awards Movie Nominees include Anderson, Coogler, Del Toro, Safdie, and Zhao

Just within the last few days, we have covered the Critics Choice Awards, the Annie nominations, and the Actor Awards nominations. The Independent Spirit Awards will be held soon – and, of course, the Oscars are right around the corner. Awards season is in full swing, and if you’re someone in the running for some of these many awards, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. Today, Deadline has revealed the feature film nominees for the Directors Guild of America Awards, or the DGA Awards, and the nominees include Paul Thomas Anderson, Ryan Coogler, Guillermo del Toro, Josh Safdie, and Chloe Zhao, those being the directors of One Battle After Another, Sinners, Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Hamnet.
Nominees
These are the first DGA nominations Coogler and Safdie have ever received. It’s the second for Zhao, who won the honor in 2021 for that year’s Oscar Best Picture winner Nomadland, and the second for del Toro, who won in 2018 for his own Oscar Best Picture winner The Shape of Water. Anderson, who just won Best Director at the Critics Choice Awards, was previously nominated for There Will Be Blood and Licorice Pizza.
Here’s the list of this year’s DGA Awards nominees:
Theatrical Feature Film
PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON
One Battle After Another
Warner Bros
Directorial Team:
- Unit Production Manager: Will Weiske
- First Assistant Director: Adam Somner
- Second Assistant Director: Trevor Tavares, Ian Stone
- Second Second Assistant Director: Dominic Pacitti, Rafael Sanz-Jimenez
- Additional Second Assistant Director: Nuekellar Hardy, Chunning Chang, Kit Conners, Kasia Trojak, Tyler Young
RYAN COOGLER
Sinners
Warner Bros
Directorial Team:
- Unit Production Manager: Will Greenfield, Kenneth Yu
- First Assistant Director: Marvin Williams
- Second Assistant Director: Amir R. Khan
- Additional Second Assistant Director: Gregg Carr, Desiree Stevenson
GUILLERMO DEL TORO
Frankenstein
Netflix
Directorial Team:
- Unit Production Manager: J. Miles Dale
- First Assistant Director: Walter Gasparovic
- Second Assistant Director: Chad Belair
JOSH SAFDIE
Marty Supreme
A24
Directorial Team:
- Unit Production Manager: Anthony Katagas, Joe Guest
- First Assistant Director: Jeremy Marks
- Second Assistant Director: Zach Citarella
- Second Second Assistant Director: Kailyn Dabkowski
- Assistant Unit Production Manager: Max Samu, Suk Yi Mar, Samson Jacobson
- Location Manager: Matthew Kania, Ross Brodar
CHLOÉ ZHAO
Hamnet
Focus Features
First-Time Theatrical Feature Film
HASAN HADI
The President’s Cake
Sony Pictures Classics
HARRY LIGHTON
Pillion
A24
CHARLIE POLINGER
The Plague
Independent Film Company
ALEX RUSSELL
Lurker
Mubi
EVA VICTOR
Sorry, Baby
A24
What do you think of this year’s DGA Awards nominees… and how much attention do you pay to the awards season? Let us know by leaving a comment below. As for how much attention I pay to awards season… well, I used to watch the Oscars every year and loved the show, but at this point it’s been fifteen years since I actually sat through one of the ceremonies.
