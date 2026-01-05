Critics Choice Awards: One Battle After Another Wins Best Picture, Strengthens Oscar Front-Runner Status

For the last fifteen years or so, I’ve proudly been a voting member of the Critics Choice Association, and this evening marked our annual awards ceremony celebrating the best in film and television.
As widely expected, One Battle After Another continued its march toward what now feels like inevitable Oscar glory. The film took several of the night’s top prizes, including Best Picture and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson. However, Leonardo DiCaprio was upset in the Best Actor category, losing to Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme.
Because the Critic;s Choice voting body is made up entirely of entertainment journalists, the winners often skew more adventurous than your typical awards show. This year’s surprises included Jacob Elordi winning for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and Amy Madigan taking Best Supporting Actress for her scene-stealing turn in Weapons.
On the animated side, Netflix’s juggernaut KPop Demon Hunters claimed Best Animated Feature, while the television categories largely mirrored the Emmys. The Pitt dominated the drama races, The Studio swept the comedy categories, and Adolescence ruled the limited series awards.
Below is the complete list of Critics Choice Award winners.
Film Awards
Best Picture
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24)
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Best Supporting Actor
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
Best Young Actor / Actress
Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Best Original Screenplay
Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Best Casting and Ensemble
Francine Maisler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Best Cinematography
Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams (Netflix)
Best Production Design
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Best Editing
Stephen Mirrione – F1 (Apple Original Films)
Best Costume Design
Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Best Hair and Makeup
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Best Visual Effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)
Best Stunt Design
Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
Best Animated Feature
KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
Best Comedy
The Naked Gun (Paramount)
Best Foreign Language Film
The Secret Agent (Neon)
Best Song
“Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
Best Score
Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Best Sound
Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1 (Apple Original Films)
Television Awards
Drama
Best Drama Series
The Pitt (HBO Max)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Comedy
Best Comedy Series
The Studio (Apple TV+)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV+)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Limited Series & TV Movies
Best Limited Series
Adolescence (Netflix)
Best Movie Made for Television
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (Peacock)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Netflix)
Additional TV Categories
Best Foreign Language Series
Squid Game (Netflix)
Best Animated Series
South Park (Comedy Central)
Best Talk Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Best Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
Best Comedy Special
SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)
