Critics Choice Awards: One Battle After Another Wins Best Picture, Strengthens Oscar Front-Runner Status

For the last fifteen years or so, I’ve proudly been a voting member of the Critics Choice Association, and this evening marked our annual awards ceremony celebrating the best in film and television.

As widely expected, One Battle After Another continued its march toward what now feels like inevitable Oscar glory. The film took several of the night’s top prizes, including Best Picture and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson. However, Leonardo DiCaprio was upset in the Best Actor category, losing to Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme.

Because the Critic;s Choice voting body is made up entirely of entertainment journalists, the winners often skew more adventurous than your typical awards show. This year’s surprises included Jacob Elordi winning for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and Amy Madigan taking Best Supporting Actress for her scene-stealing turn in Weapons.

On the animated side, Netflix’s juggernaut KPop Demon Hunters claimed Best Animated Feature, while the television categories largely mirrored the Emmys. The Pitt dominated the drama races, The Studio swept the comedy categories, and Adolescence ruled the limited series awards.

Below is the complete list of Critics Choice Award winners.

Film Awards

Best Picture

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24)

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Best Supporting Actor

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Best Young Actor / Actress

Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Best Original Screenplay

Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Best Casting and Ensemble

Francine Maisler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Best Cinematography

Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams (Netflix)

Best Production Design

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Best Editing

Stephen Mirrione – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Best Costume Design

Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Best Hair and Makeup

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Best Visual Effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)

Best Stunt Design

Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Best Animated Feature

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Best Comedy

The Naked Gun (Paramount)

Best Foreign Language Film

The Secret Agent (Neon)

Best Song

“Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Best Score

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Best Sound

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Television Awards

Drama

Best Drama Series

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Comedy

Best Comedy Series

The Studio (Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV+)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Limited Series & TV Movies

Best Limited Series

Adolescence (Netflix)

Best Movie Made for Television

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (Peacock)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Netflix)

Additional TV Categories

Best Foreign Language Series

Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Animated Series

South Park (Comedy Central)

Best Talk Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Best Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

Best Comedy Special

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)