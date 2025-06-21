Diablo: Scott Adkins and Marko Zaror on their new action flick

If they’ve never seen it, action fans would be well-advised to check out the Undisputed series of DTV action films. Undisputed, for those who don’t know, was a theatrical boxing film directed by Walter Hill that tanked in theaters, but became a hit in the home video market. As such, it got a sequel, but it had nothing to do with the original, other than the fact that it centred around prison fighting, with the sequels embracing martial arts as opposed to the classic boxing of the original. Significantly, they helped propel Scott Adkins, who played the villainous Boyka in the second, to the top-tiers of the dtv action market, with him creating such a sensation that Boyka became the hero in the third and fourth films (the whole series ranked highly in our list of Best American Martial Arts Films).

Of course, the third film climaxed in a now classic fight between Adkins and Chilean martial artist Marko Zaror. While the two have collaborated on tons of films since then, with both playing adversaries of Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4, and then going up against Dave Bautista in The Killer’s Game, they haven’t had an all-out, knock-down fight since then. That all changes in Diablo, an action film both men had a hand in writing, and helmed by Ernesto Díaz Espinoza, who’s directed a whole slew of action films starring Zaror.

To promote the film (which we enjoyed), the two legendary martial artists sat down with our own Tyler Nichols to discuss everything from the Academy now recognizing stunts to the state of the industry. Check out the interviews embedded above! Diablo is now available on VOD.