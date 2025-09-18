Prisoner of War exclusive clip: Scott Adkins World War II action thriller reaches theatres and VOD this Friday

Well Go USA is bringing the World War II action thriller Prisoner of War , starring Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning), to select theatres and VOD this Friday, September 19th – and in anticipation of that release, we’re proud to share an EXCLUSIVE clip from the film! You can check it out in the embed above.

Adkins developed the story for Prisoner of War (which was previously going by the title Death March), with Marc Clebanoff writing the screenplay. Directed by Louis Mandylor, the film shows us what happens when a British airman washes ashore after being ejected from his plane and becomes a prisoner in a Japanese-run POW camp. While waiting to join the infamous Bataan death march, the airman is tortured by the camp commander and is forced to fight for his life against an array of skilled Japanese warriors. Adkins portrays the airman. Also in the cast are Peter Shinkoda (I, Robot, Daredevil) as the camp commander, Michael Copon (As Good as Dead, Power Rangers: Time Force), Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (The Equalizer 2, Spenser Confidential), Michael Rene Walton (Reptile, Outer Banks), Gary Cairns (The Channel, Justified), Shane Kosugi (Nine Deaths of the Ninja, Pray for Death), Masanori Mimoto (Baby Assassins, Hydra), Gabbi Garcia (Unbreak My Heart, Encantadia), Atsuki Kashio (Hey Handsome!, Candy Color Paradox), Kansuke Yokoi (The Locked Room, Kizoku Tantei), Pj Bernardo (Red Sun, Seoulmeyt), Sol Eugenio (One Hit Wonder, Balay), Vin Hezeta (Red Sun, One Hit Wonder), Koji Hironaka (Tadhana, Red Sun), Elvin Iglesia (Green Bones, One Hit Wonder), Andrey Kasushkin (Art of Eight Limbs, Da 5 Bloods), and newcomer Fitim Krasniqi.

Brennan Lane, director of acquisitions and production at Well Go USA, stated his excitement of being able to distribute the film, “Scott’s prowess as an actor and martial artist is evident in every film he touches, and we are especially excited that [the formerly titled] Death March allows him the freedom to really showcase his considerable talent.” Lane and Doris Pfardrescher of Well GO USA executive produce, with Odyssey Motion Pictures, Brand in Motion, Myriad Entertainment Corp., and Reality RR Studios. Brandon Menchen of Brand in Motion and Clebanoff are the lead producers.

Will you be watching Prisoner of War this weekend? Take a look at our exclusive clip from the film, then let us know by leaving a comment below.