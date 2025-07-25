Scott Adkins fights for his life in a Japanese POW camp in the trailer for Prisoner of War

Scott Adkins takes his high-flying kicks and is forced to use them the fighting ring again, but it turns out to be in an unlikely place… at a POW camp behind enemy lines during World War II. The action star developed the story for Prisoner of War, which was previously called Death March. Independent distributor, Well GO USA, picked up the rights for the film and has now released the trailer. Adkins is likely best known for his character Yuri Boyka from the Undisputed sequels, but the martial artist has also popped up in films like Doctor Strange and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Adkins’ story was penned by scribe Marc Clebanoff. In the story, per Variety, “a British airman washes ashore after being ejected from his plane and becomes a prisoner in a Japanese-run POW camp. While waiting to join the infamous Bataan death march, the airman is tortured by the camp commander and is forced to fight for his life against an array of skilled Japanese warriors. Adkins portrays the airman.” The film is directed by Louis Mandylor, who co-starred with Adkins’ frequent collaborator, Michael Jai White, in his film As Good As Dead, as well as with Hong Kong martial arts icon Sammo Hung in his TV series, Martial Law.

The film also stars Peter Shinkoda (I, Robot, Daredevil) as the camp commander, Michael Copon (As Good as Dead, Power Rangers: Time Force), Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (The Equalizer 2), Michael Rene Walton (Reptile), Gary Cairns (The Channel, Justified), Shane Kosugi (Nine Deaths of the Ninja), Masanori Mimoto (Baby Assassins, Hydra) and Gabbi Garcia (Unbreak My Heart).