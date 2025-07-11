Movie News

Godzilla meets John Wick? Legendary exploring deal to acquire Lionsgate

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Legendary, LionsgateLegendary, Lionsgate

As first reported by Bloomberg, Legendary Entertainment is considering a potential deal to acquire Lionsgate Studios. This could bring the studios behind Godzilla, Dune, John Wick, and The Hunger Games under one roof.

Lionsgate officially split itself up back in May, with Starz and Lionsgate Studios going their separate ways. This was done in part to make it easier for both companies to pursue potential M&A deals. As for Legendary and Lionsgate, the word is that the two companies are looking into partnering on several films. It could set the stage for a more official acquisition offer if that goes well.

Related
Street Fighter: Legendary scores the film and TV rights to Capcom’s beloved video game franchise

Legendary went through its own shake-up last year, buying out Dalian Wanda Group’s stake and putting control in the hands of Legendary and private-equity giant Apollo Global Management. CEO Josh Grode said the move would allow the company to pursue new M&A opportunities.

We had management control and we had creative control before the deal, so nothing really changes on that front,” he said. “I think probably the only thing that maybe is no longer there, is when we would have conversations around large scale M&A, we would have to deal with the foreign ownership issue, and that’s now no longer an issue.

We’ve seen an increasing number of these huge acquisitions over the years, most notably with Disney, which has spent billions of dollars to acquire Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Fox. Amazon also acquired MGM a few years ago, and recently shelled out an additional $1 billion to take complete control of the James Bond franchise. It’s hard not to believe that everything we love will eventually fall under the same umbrella. Life, brought to you by Disney.

If Legendary were to snap up Lionsgate, it would mark yet another big swing in Hollywood’s ongoing consolidation. For audiences, it could mean bigger crossover franchises and fewer truly independent studios left standing. For the companies involved, it’s all about scale, more IP, more leverage with streaming platforms, and more muscle to compete with tech giants like Amazon and Apple, who are now major players in the film industry.

Source: Bloomberg
Tags: ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,982 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Legendary Entertainment News

See More

Movie News

Duke Nukem movie in development from the creators of Cobra Kai

Posted 3 years ago
It’s time to kick ass and chew bubble gum because a Duke Nukem movie is in the works from the team behind Cobra Kai. For those too young to recall, Duke Nukem helped popularize the first-person shooter video game genre. Gamers delighted in the game’s...

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Odyssey
  3. The Naked Gun (2025)
  4. Weapons
  5. Tron: Ares
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. The Smashing Machine
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!