Scott Adkins reacts to the added stunt category at the Academy Awards; “Finally. Why did it take so long?”

Back in April, it was announced that the Academy Awards will finally be acknowledging the achievement in film stunts with their own category. “Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. “We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion.“

We recently interviewed Scott Adkins for his new film, Diablo, and the action star gave his two cents on the matter. Adkins stated,





I think everyone’s just like ‘Finally,’ ‘Makes sense,’ ‘Why did it take so long?’ I’d be interested to see how they structure it. Because obviously there’s so many wide range and facets of stunt choreography — cars, fights, pitfalls…you know, fire burns. I guess it’s gonna be like ‘Best Overall Stunts’ in a movie.”

He continues, “But yeah, should’ve happened a long time ago.” When asked who he feels should get a legacy award, Adkins responds, “Obviously I’m biased, but I think the John Wick movies. It’s everything in there stunt-wise, isn’t it? But probably just give it to Tom Cruise [laughs]. Tom Cruise and his team. Let’s be honest. That’s incredible, what he does and I know it’s not just him. The whole team. What he’s accomplished there is nothing short of incredible.”

Jackie Chan said that the Best Stunt Design Oscar is something that those within the stunt community have been pleading for for a long time. “We’ve been wanting that…We’ve been doing so many years because I’ve been participating in so many movie awards. I sit there, Best Actor, Robert De Niro, Best Actor, Dustin Hoffman, and the Best Actor, Tom Hanks. No action star, nobody says, right.” For Jackie, there’s so much more for the Oscars to explore within the action genre, something that so long went ignored. “It’s about all action. Action stunt guys, stunt coordinator, action star, women action, best action. It’s different because I said, why Oscar, they don’t have a, they have a special effect. Sound. No action. The action film goes [around] the world, the whole world.”