Die, My Love first look images feature Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson

In recent months, we’ve learned that Silver Linings Playbook Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, The Batman star Robert Pattinson, and The Book of Clarence‘s LaKeith Stanfield have the lead roles in the thriller Die, My Love , which is coming our way from We Need to Talk About Kevin and You Were Never Really Here director Lynne Ramsay. Now, Deadline and World of Reel have unveiled the first images from the film, and they give us a look at the characters played by Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson. One of the images can be seen above, and the other two can be found at the bottom of this article.

Scripted by Ramsay and Enda Walsh, Die, My Love is said to be “ set in a remote forgotten rural area ,” with the story centering on a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis . The story is based on a novel by Ariana Harwicz. Lawrence takes on the role of the mother, with Pattinson as her husband and Stanfield as her lover. Also in the cast are Sissy Spacek (Carrie) and Nick Nolte (48 Hrs).

Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi are producing the film through their Excellent Cadaver banner, alongside Martin Scorsese, Andrea Calderwood, and Black Label Media. Black Label Media is also financing the project. Excellent Cadaver provided the following statement: “ It’s impossible to convey what it’s like to witness Lynne Ramsay make art. She’s one of one. ” With Ramsay at the helm, Scorsese producing, and a strong cast in place, Die, My Love is shaping up to be quite promising.

In addition to We Need to Talk About Kevin and You Were Never Really Here, Ramsay has previously directed Ratcatcher, Morvern Callar, and multiple short films. Deadline notes that other upcoming projects for Stanfield, who earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting role in Judas and the Black Messiah, include sharing the screen with Mark Wahlberg, Dermot Mulroney, Tony Shalhoub, and Rosa Salazar in the Shane Black crime thriller Play Dirty, starring in an adaptation of the vampire hunter video game El Paso, Elsewhere, and lending his voice to the documentary Ernest Cole: Lost and Found. Meanwhile, Pattinson has Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17, Parker Finn’s remake of Andrzej Żuławski’s Possession, and a sequel to The Batman coming our way, and Lawrence is working with A24 on a murder mystery called The Wives and an adaptation of the graphic novel Why Don’t You Love Me?

