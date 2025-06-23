Ezra Miller is working on a comeback with Die, My Love director Lynne Ramsay

If anyone has an uphill battle back into the spotlight, it’s Ezra Miller. Miller has almost far too many controversies, arrests and downright odd behavior to list here (might we suggest this WTF Happened to This Celebrity?! episode for a refresher?), but when there’s a rap sheet that includes choking, grooming, burglary, and demanding that Susan Sarandon bow at his altar, how can one redeem themselves in the eye of the public? And even if we don’t take all the private issues into account, professionally, Miller is tied to one of the most notable box office bombs in recent memory after Warner Bros. tried all they could to build hype.

Despite everything that has happened, the star of The Flash is attempting to make a comeback. According to Variety, Ezra Miller, who has been lying low since the release of the DC film, showed up in support of Lynne Ramsay’s upcoming film, Die, My Love, at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Ramsay has worked with Miller in the 2011 drama We Need to Talk About Kevin, and Miller has been developing a project with Ramsay for a comeback film. The Flash star explains, “I’m working with her again, that will likely be the first thing I do. It’s a film that her and I are writing together. And I came to Cannes because she asked me to come, and if there’s anything I really still believe in in my life, it’s devotion to one’s people, one’s loved ones … above all else.”