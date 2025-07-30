Die’ced: Reloaded exclusive clip shows the scarecrow slasher in action!

Back in 2023, writer/director Jeremy Rudd created a short film called Die’ced, which ended up going viral. Now, Rudd has expanded the concept of Die’ced into a feature film called Die’ced: Reloaded , and Epic Pictures’ specialty horror label DREAD is planning to give the film a limited theatrical run on August 8th, with a VOD release to follow on August 12th. With those dates right around the corner, we’re proud to share an EXCLUSIVE clip from the film that shows the scarecrow slasher at the heart of the story attacking a victim! You can check it out in the embed above.

Here’s the synopsis: Seattle, Halloween night, 1987. Benny – an infamous serial killer long thought contained – breaks free from a high-security asylum, reborn behind a twisted scarecrow mask. As he leaves a trail of carnage across the suburbs, whispers of his gruesome past resurface, fueling panic in a city soaked in neon and fear. But Benny isn’t just killing for pleasure – he’s hunting someone. A young woman unknowingly tied to the darkest chapter of his madness becomes his fixation, and the closer he gets, the bloodier it gets. Die’ced: Reloaded delivers a brutal, synth-drenched slasher soaked in 1980s nostalgia, where Benny carves his place in horror history – one body at a time.

Eden Campbell (Fear Street: Part Two – 1978, They Reach, Z Nation), Jason Brooks (The Death of Snow White, Die’ced, The Lizzie Borden Game), and Nigel Vona (The Chronicles of Riddick, Chaos, Arrow) star.

Rudd previously provided the following statement: “ I’m excited to bring audiences back to the gritty nostalgia of classic ‘80s and ‘90s slasher horror while blending it with modern horror. I can’t wait for everyone to meet our final girl, Cassandra, and our soon-to-be iconic villain, Benny. ” Epic Pictures CEO Patrick Ewald added, “ When I first saw the original short film by Jeremy Rudd, Die’ced, I knew it had the potential to become something bigger, meaner, bloodier, and with an ever more unhinged killer, Benny. Die’ced: Reloaded is exactly that. The team at Epic and Dread are proud to have helped bring this savage vision to life and thrilled to unleash it on horror fans who crave brutal creativity and fearless filmmaking. “

Jeffrey Decker, Chad Ferrin, and Tylor Jones produced Die’ced: Reloaded, which will also be receiving a Blu-ray release on October 14th.

Will you be watching Die’ced: Reloaded? Take a look at the exclusive clip, then let us know by leaving a comment below.