After 30 years in the film industry, and featuring in several tentpole releases, Djimon Hounsou says he’s still “struggling financially”

Djimon Hounsou is pulling the curtain back on an injustice in the film industry. After 30 years of entertaining audiences on screens big and small, Hounsou told CNN‘s Larry Madowo he’s “struggling financially,” despite featuring in tentpole films and receiving two Oscar nominations. Commenting on African representation in cinema, Hounsou says, “Yes, quite a bit has changed,” but not enough to keep him from worrying about his future’s stability.

“When I came out with Amistad, I was nominated for a Golden Globe, but they ignored me for the Oscars, talking about the fact that they thought that I had just came off the boat and off the streets where Steven Spielberg used me for this film,” Hounsou told Madowo.

“This conceptual idea of diversity and all that, it still has a long way to go. Systemic racism don’t change like that anytime soon,” he added.

Djimon Hounsou is an actor I have always enjoyed seeing. Two nights ago, I watched Furious 7, where he plays Mose Jakande, a terrorist leader and mercenary who secretly worked with Cipher (Charlize Theron). Hounsou spends much of the movie chewing scenery and making trouble for Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his extended family of death-defying speed freaks. Hounsou is a delight, much like he is in films like Amistad, Blood Diamond, Constantine, Push, Captain Marvel, and more.

“After 30 years, let’s say maybe the first 10 years was really trying to acclimate myself to the industry,” he said. “I’ve been in this business and making films now over two decades, and still, with two nominations, Oscar nominations, been in many big blockbuster films and yet I’m still struggling financially to make a living. I’m definitely underpaid.”

When Madowo expressed concern and surprise about Hounsou’s situation, the actor added, “That’s a sign for you that systemic racism is not something that you can deal with lightly. It’s so deep, inserted in so many things that we do across the board, and you don’t overcome it.”

What’s sad is that this is not the first time I’ve heard Hounsou talk about Hollywood’s unfair and unfortunate treatment. It’s a sign that despite people’s efforts, an imbalance persists within the film industry that studios, executives, and filmmakers must address. One day, I’d like to hear Hounsou share a different, more rewarding story. He’s certainly paid his dues and is worth every penny.