Dog Man could take a bite out of Companion with a $20M box office debut

Never underestimate a family film at the box office. Dog Man, the upcoming animated movie based on Dav Pilkey’s children’s graphic novel series of the same name, is projected to open with a box office take in excess of $20 million.

The official synopsis for Dog Man: “ When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together, and Dog Man is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve—and fetch, sit and roll over. As Dog Man embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief (Lil Rel Howery), he must stop the pretty evil plots of feline supervillain Petey the Cat (Pete Davidson). Petey’s latest plan is to clone himself, creating the kitten Lil Petey, to double his ability to do crime stuff. Things get complicated, though, when Lil Petey forges an unexpected bond with Dog Man. When Lil Petey falls into the clutches of a common enemy, Dog Man and Petey reluctantly join forces in an action-packed race against time to rescue the young kitten. In the process, they discover the power of family (and kittens!) to bring even the most hostile foes together. “

Dog Man also stars Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers) as TV reporter Sarah Hatoff; Poppy Liu (The Afterparty) as Petey’s assistant, Butler; Stephen Root (Barry) as Grampa; Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings) as Sarah’s cameraman, Seamus; and Ricky Gervais (The Office) as Flippy the fish. The film will hit theaters on January 31st.

Companion, a horror film from the producers of Barbarian, is also hitting theaters. It’s not quite the same audience as Dog Man, but the film is expected to open somewhere between $8 million and $10 million. Reviews have been great, so word-of-mouth could boost this one. Set to open on January 31st, the film stars Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, and Harvey Guillén. It also seems that this is one of those movies that’s best to go in blind, although the trailers have already given away a little too much. Even Quaid cautioned against watching anything beyond the teaser. You can check out a review from our own Tyler Nichols right here.