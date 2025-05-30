Exclusive: Kevin Smith opens the Pearly gates on plans for a 4K Steel Book version of Dogma

Lord have mercy! With an anticipated re-release around the corner for the film’s 25th anniversary, Kevin Smith is full of surprises regarding his 1999 comedy classic Dogma. Considered by many to be one of Smith’s most excellent films (my wife loves this movie), Dogma skirts the line between blasphemy, sinful comedy, and clever observation that could sway someone teetering on the edge of re-evaluating their allegiances to a higher power. Speaking with Smith for an upcoming interview, JoBlo’s Tyler Nichols inquired about plans for Dogma’s re-release on physical media. Smith answered by blessing us with confirmation about a 4K Steel Book release for Dogma in the coming months.

Smith says he’s working closely with a “popular physical media distributor” to get a 4K Steel Book version of Dogma ready for a December release. He says the 4K restoration of the comedy that makes some Catholics cringe looks fantastic, and they didn’t change anything about the original presentation.

Dogma has the following synopsis: “Two banished angels find a loophole that would get them back into Heaven. The only snag? They’ll be destroying existence in the process. In an effort to stop them, the overworked Voice of God taps cynical mortal Bethany to save the world by preventing the angels from reaching their unholy destination: New Jersey! Throw in two unlikely prophets named Jay and Silent Bob, the quick-witted yet little-known thirteenth apostle and a sexy, former muse with a case of writer’s block and you’ve got an hysterical and thrilling race against time packed with an all-star cast.” The film stars Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Linda Fiorentino, Salma Hayek, Jason Lee, Jason Mewes, Alan Rickman, Chris Rock, Kevin Smith, George Carlin, Bud Cort, Alanis Morissette, Janeane Garofalo, Betty Aberlin, Barret Hackney, Jared Pfennigwerth, and Kitao Sakurai.

It’s incredible to hear Dogma will get a proper 4K release after Harvey Weinstein held the film hostage for years. I still have my original DVD copy but I would jump at the chance to own the film in glorious 4K Blu-ray. How about you? Are you excited to hear Dogma is getting a 4K Steel Book version? Let us know in the comments section below.