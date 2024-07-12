Dogpool aka Peggy steals show on Deadpool & Wolverine red carpet

We here at JoBlo.com love us some movie pooches. And while Dogpool probably wouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the Cannes Film Festival or considered for its coveted Palm Dog honor, she has won our hearts over as both Britain’s ugliest dog and the co-star of one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Dogpool (real name Peggy) took to the red carpet at a sneak peek event of Deadpool & Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, basking in the glow of the glitz and glamor that comes with being a star. Ahead of the screening, Reynolds affectionately held the Chinese Crested/Pug mix and addressed the audience. “Guys, this is Peggy, AKA Mary Poppins, AKA Dogpool. Get a good look. Her nipples are the size of children’s fingers. She won ugliest dog in Britain but we’re not telling her that because she is a 10 in our hearts.”

On Dogpool’s distinct look, Reynolds added, “And that tongue by the way is real…And I have tasted it and I’m sorry about that. Yeah, she loves to lick, loves to just get right in there. She is really truly amazing.”

It has been a long journey to get this third Deadpool movie – the first officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – to the big screen. Whether it was getting Hugh Jackman back on board after having sworn off the character or waiting out the SAG-AFTRA strike, the cast and crew had plenty of hurdles in the way to get where they are now. But when it finally does open on July 26th, Deadpool & Wolverine will no doubt be one of the biggest movies of the year. Right now it is projected to take in around $160 million on opening weekend, which would be a record for an R-rated movie.

If you’re wondering who won world’s ugliest dog in 2023, that honor went to Scooter, also a Chinese Crested. Also of note, both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were previously both named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, which didn’t exactly help Dogpool’s case on the red carpet.

Will you be checking out Deadpool & Wolverine on opening weekend?