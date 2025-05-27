Horror Movie News

Doll Graveyard Noir: black & white version of killer doll movie has been released by Full Moon

By
Posted 5 hours ago
Full Moon has released a black & white (or noir) version of their 2005 killer doll movie Doll Graveyard, and you can watch it on YouTubeFull Moon has released a black & white (or noir) version of their 2005 killer doll movie Doll Graveyard, and you can watch it on YouTube

Last year, Charles Band’s company Full Moon announced that they were launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which would focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” Two Pulp Noir movies, Quadrant and Death Streamer, have since made their way through production – and while those movies were initially released in color, all of the Pulp Noir movies will also get black & white “noir” releases, so there are both color and black & white versions of Quadrant and Death Streamer available on the Full Moon Features streaming service. While we wait for more Pulp Noir movies to be made, Band has started going through the Full Moon library to give some of their older films the black & white / noir treatment. This noir series, which is expected to consist of at least a dozen films, got started with a black & white version of the 1984 sci-fi thriller Christmas classic Trancers. That has been followed by “noir” releases of the 1997 creature feature The Creeps, the 2007 movie The Haunted Casino, a.k.a. Dead Man’s Hand, the 2012 “insane comedy chiller” The Dead Want Women, the 2004 sci-fi horror film Dr. Moreau’s House of Pain, the 2009 horror film Skull Heads, and the 1997 creature feature Hideous. Now available to watch on Full Moon Features and YouTube is Doll Graveyard Noir, a black & white version of a 2005 killer doll movie that was directed by Band. The trailer is embedded above and the full movie can be viewed on YouTube.

Scripted by Domonic Muir, writing under the name August White, Doll Graveyard has the following synopsis: In 1905 a lonely 12-year-old girl named Sophia is killed by her father and buried – along with her dolls – in a shallow grave. 100 years later, young Guy Fillbrook and his family move into the very same house and, when playing out back, he inadvertently unearths the buried dolls. Except now, Sophia’s vengeful spirit has possessed the dolls and they come screaming to life!

The film stars Jared Kusnitz (Dance of the Dead), newcomer Gabrielle Lynn, Kristyn Green (Evil Bong), Anna Alicia Brock (Believe in Me), Brian Lloyd (Dances with Werewolves), Scott Seymour (The Young and the Restless), Ken Lyle (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), and Hannah Marks (Turtles All the Way Down).

Will you be watching Doll Graveyard Noir? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Doll Graveyard

Source: Full Moon
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,412 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Full moon News

See More

Latest Horror News

Arrow in the Head continues the St. Patrick's Day celebrations by compiling a list of the Leprechaun Movies Ranked, worst to first!Arrow in the Head continues the St. Patrick's Day celebrations by compiling a list of the Leprechaun Movies Ranked, worst to first!

JoBlo Originals

Leprechaun Movies Ranked

Posted 9 hours ago
Warwick Davis's Leprechaun ranks as one of the most enduring cult horror icons, but of the many movies, which are the best?
Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Nobody 2
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. M3GAN 2.0

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!