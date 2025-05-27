Doll Graveyard Noir: black & white version of killer doll movie has been released by Full Moon

Last year, Charles Band’s company Full Moon announced that they were launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which would focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” Two Pulp Noir movies, Quadrant and Death Streamer, have since made their way through production – and while those movies were initially released in color, all of the Pulp Noir movies will also get black & white “noir” releases, so there are both color and black & white versions of Quadrant and Death Streamer available on the Full Moon Features streaming service. While we wait for more Pulp Noir movies to be made, Band has started going through the Full Moon library to give some of their older films the black & white / noir treatment. This noir series, which is expected to consist of at least a dozen films, got started with a black & white version of the 1984 sci-fi thriller Christmas classic Trancers. That has been followed by “noir” releases of the 1997 creature feature The Creeps, the 2007 movie The Haunted Casino, a.k.a. Dead Man’s Hand, the 2012 “insane comedy chiller” The Dead Want Women, the 2004 sci-fi horror film Dr. Moreau’s House of Pain, the 2009 horror film Skull Heads, and the 1997 creature feature Hideous. Now available to watch on Full Moon Features and YouTube is Doll Graveyard Noir , a black & white version of a 2005 killer doll movie that was directed by Band. The trailer is embedded above and the full movie can be viewed on YouTube.

Scripted by Domonic Muir, writing under the name August White, Doll Graveyard has the following synopsis: In 1905 a lonely 12-year-old girl named Sophia is killed by her father and buried – along with her dolls – in a shallow grave. 100 years later, young Guy Fillbrook and his family move into the very same house and, when playing out back, he inadvertently unearths the buried dolls. Except now, Sophia’s vengeful spirit has possessed the dolls and they come screaming to life!

The film stars Jared Kusnitz (Dance of the Dead), newcomer Gabrielle Lynn, Kristyn Green (Evil Bong), Anna Alicia Brock (Believe in Me), Brian Lloyd (Dances with Werewolves), Scott Seymour (The Young and the Restless), Ken Lyle (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), and Hannah Marks (Turtles All the Way Down).

Will you be watching Doll Graveyard Noir? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.