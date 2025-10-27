Movie News

Dolph Lundgren wanted to play the King of Eternia in the new Masters of the Universe, but will he play another role in the film?

Posted 2 hours ago
Months ago, Dolph Lundgren was cryptic when asked if he might make a cameo in the new Masters of the Universe movie. He explained, “It’s a bit of a secret, but I can’t say much. But yeah, maybe I’ll get involved somehow. We’ll see.” He told Mens Journal, “If you think a new He-Man movie makes you feel old, I feel old! I was in it! They’ve been trying to remake the picture for at least 15 years, and I’m glad they’re doing it. There’s a great cast, a great crew. It’s a big budget picture with MGM/Amazon. I think they’re doing a great job.” 

Entertainment Weekly reports on a new interview Lundgren had with the show Extra, where he now says, “Maybe, yeah, you’ll have to check it out when it comes out.” Although James Purefoy plays King Randor in the new film, Lundgren recently expressed interest in the role as he told IGN, “I wouldn’t wanna take my shirt off again for three months and wear that diaper or whatever it was I was wearing, loincloth. So I’d rather play the king.”

Bumblebee director Travis Knight is at the helm of this new take on Masters of Universe, working from a screenplay by Chris Butler that’s based on earlier drafts by David Callaham and formerly attached directors Aaron and Adam Nee. The story follows ten-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe.

Galitzine is joined in the cast by Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Jared Leto (Morbius) as the villainous Skeletor, Idris Elba (Luther) as Man-at-Arms (a.k.a. Duncan), GLOW‘s Alison Brie as Skeletor’s right hand woman Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as Malcolm (a.k.a. Fisto), Sam C. Wilson (Dodger) as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man, Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, Jon Xue Zhang (The Brothers Sun) as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan (Gladiator II) as Moss Man, and James Purefoy (A Knight’s Tale) and Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) as He-Man’s parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. All of those names will be familiar to fans of the Masters of the Universe franchise – and then we have Sasheer Zamata (Agatha All Along) and Christian Vunipola (Wildflower) as a pair of new characters, Suzie and Hussein. 

Source: EW, Extra
